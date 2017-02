Running a business, says Venus Williams, is the opposite of winning in tennis. Tennis is all about you. Business is all about your team. Miller Mobley What Made This Tennis Champion Become an Entrepreneur? Her Dad's Cassette Collection Venus Williams isn't lacking for trophies. But she's now focusing on making her sportswear label a global brand. Venus the entrepreneur, like the tennis player, works hard, recovers from mistakes -- and remains a relentless competitor.

