Editor's note: Inc. asked eight entrepreneurs at the top of their game to track for one day (Tuesday, November 29, 2016) how they spent every single hour. Productivity expert and author Laura Vanderkam then weighed in on what they're doing right, what they may be doing wrong, and how you can apply their productivity skills to your life.

Alexis Ohanian, 33, became a multimillionaire at 23, when Reddit, the community discussion site he created with his college roommate, Steve Huffman, was acquired by Condé Nast. After taking a step back from Reddit for five years, he returned to the San Francisco-based company full time in July 2015.

His public profile has risen tremendously since his days as a first-time, fresh-out-of-college entrepreneur--particularly now that he's engaged to tennis superstar Serena Williams.

12:00 a.m. After watching Westworld and reading discussions on r/Westworld to fully understand what I just saw, I fall asleep.

1:00-6:00 a.m. Sleep.

6:00 a.m. Wake up and FaceTime Serena. (She's currently on Eastern Time.) This is really important to me.

Laura says: Make time for love. I love the good-morning and good-night check-in with the girlfriend. Having dedicated check-in times when you travel reminds everyone that the relationship matters. Technology makes it so easy. When you're on the road, figure out a five-minute slot when time zones work for everyone and FaceTime or Skype.

7:00 a.m. I do free weights and body weight exercises, followed by a smoothie (mixed with Soylent, baby spinach, whey protein, maca, chia, and sprouted flaxseeds) for breakfast. This is the most important investment in my day. I really hate when I miss it.

8:00 a.m. Pack and go to airport. I need to start packing the night before, but I rarely do. TSA Pre saves my life almost every other flight. I'll usually get a flat white coffee at the airport.

9:00 a.m. Flight from SFO to LAX, during which I plow through email and browse Reddit. I read a book during takeoff and landing periods, but as soon as that bell dings, the laptop is out and I'm online.

10:00 a.m. Land and head to first meeting. LAX can be a nightmare with congestion, so I call my on-demand car as soon as I get off the plane. I travel with carry-on only, and the car is usually there waiting for me.

11:00 a.m. Prep meeting (for the pitch meeting later today) at a nearby bagel place. I order a tap water--I drink a ton of it to keep me healthy on the road. The team is very well prepared for the pitch meeting, so this is really just a final run-through. Everyone already knows their parts.

12:00 p.m. Pitch meeting. Pitch tip: Speak confidently about your product, but be able to admit when you need more information, and get it to the people you're pitching quickly after the meeting.

1:00 p.m. I head to Reddit's L.A. office in terrible traffic. I'm always tethering my phone and typing away on my laptop in the back seat of my on-demand car.

2:00 p.m. Lunch with team at a nearby ramen spot after dropping off my carry-on at my apartment. Ramen in L.A. is much better than ramen in San Francisco. That's just a fact. Loads of spots let you order with an iPad like in Japan, which makes it taste better, I promise. Get it spicy.

3:00 p.m. I block this time to work on emails. I use my inbox as a to-do list and really work to keep it under 50.

Laura says: Put email in its place. Many people check and answer email all day. This wastes time when you toggle back and forth between activities. If you can't confine email to one block, at least try to check and answer no more than once every 90 to 120 minutes. Earth will not crash into the sun if you don't check your email for 90 minutes.

4:00 p.m. More emails. Every 20 minutes or so (the Pomodoro Technique), I let myself browse Reddit or send Serena a random bitmoji snap.

5:00 p.m. Travel with sales lead to happy hour drinks with client.

6:00 p.m. Discuss the future of advertising and entertainment industry over drinks.

7:00 p.m. More talk and drinks. Then a call to Serena, to tuck her in. I try to make sure I'm the first and last person she talks to every day.

8:00 p.m. Dinner meeting with talent for potential upcoming project. We discuss what's missing in the world of original content creation and television.

9:00 p.m. More of that.

10:00 p.m. More of that, less professional talk now.

11:00 p.m. Head home. Fall asleep around midnight watching Mr. Robot.