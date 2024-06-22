Are Brands Really as Profoundly Disinterested in Consumers as It Seems?

I have a Gmail account–my mini version of America’s in-box–where all the ecommerce emails I subscribe to land with uninspiring thuds.

What collects there?

Just what you would expect. Promotions and discounts. Urgent messages about last-minute opportunities and dangerously low inventory, whose repetitive arrivals consistently defy warnings of their own mortality. All surprisingly un-personalized–in fact, they are de-personalized–in what is alleged to be an Algorithmic Era of personalization.

But the one message that I seldom, if ever, get is a question:

“How can we help?” “How are you doing?”

“How are you feeling?”

It’s something we used to get asked at brick-and-mortar stores all the time–to the point of annoyance. But that was back before the internet punctured their business model; now finding someone on the floor is an exercise in futility. It seems obvious that America’s brands could build enormous goodwill if they took a breather from incessant promotion and actually demonstrated some caring and genuine empathy.

Some recognition that the consumer is not an ATM attached to an email address.

“What’s on your mind?” It’s so obvious, so human, yet so neglected.

This lack of outreach is long overdue, especially considering the larger context. Americans are in desperate need of emotional help. We are stressed and depressed; worried about the future; and dealing with a national loneliness crisis that is the health equivalent of smoking a pack and a half of cigarettes a week. As my friend the ever-astute Mark Kingdon pointed out when I talked to him about this subject, there are hundreds of facial emojis, among the over 3,000 total ones. That covers a range of actual human feeling, which is being overlooked by allegedly sophisticated marketers.

What’s so ironic is that even as brands are failing to meet that psychological need, marketers constantly talk about how essential it is to make an emotional connection. Doubly ironic is the fact that consumers are open to it. As the Edelman Trust Barometer has noted, business is the only institution viewed as ethical, competent, and a force for good. So, it should be an unprecedentedly relevant moment for a business to ask:

“How can we make your everyday life a little better?”

But rather than asking any of those questions and beginning a conversation, rather than engaging at a deep level of concern and commitment, the thrust of virtually every email is here’s what I am hawking today. One notable exception is 1-800-Flowers–disclaimer, I am on its board of directors–whose chairman/CEO, Jim McCann, sends weekly, promotion-free emails, under the rubric of “Celebrations Pulse.” They offer insight, advice, and perspective on socially urgent matters like the need for kindness, and our mental health crisis.

The reasons for the industry-wide emotional radio silence are many. Probably the biggest driver is that email is effective. The ROI is extraordinary. Given how cheap email is, the return can be as much as $40 for every dollar spent, even though the conversion rate is typically under 5 percent.

What’s missing in that calculus, though, is the silent brand damage that is being done by the drumbeat of deals, and by the lack of any effort to build a genuine connection through a display of reciprocity. When you look at your business through a single lens, using one-dimensional math, email is a godsend. In a non-reflective, solely data-driven culture I can see why.

Measuring the absence of a negative is tricky and subject to debate, while funnel metrics are solid, but incomplete. It’s a real problem, because immediate revenue is more seductive than brand building–which is why “performance marketing” gets funded to the detriment of branding, day in and day out.

There’s something else operating in parallel. I call it brand narcissism. The people who run marketing are obsessively focused on their KPIs, not on the emotional state of play that shapes the lives of their consumers. That’s why brand emails are always about what’s happening in their world, not your world. I can understand why. Marketers are not trained to deal with emotional valences. Business schools don’t spend any time teaching the nuances and complexity of communicating with consumers who are dealing with raw and everyday human emotions, the litany of burdens and joys that are on their minds as they check their emails and texts. Even if marketers do care, they don’t know how to express it, or even bring it up.

Grief. Celebration. Wonderment. Imagination. Fear. Confusion. One emoji after another pile up in our unconscious minds.

Of course, if you ask those resonating requestions, you will need to be prepared to engage with answers, in a real conversation. I don’t mean one-to-one–we will have to wait a bit for AI to enable that with authenticity–but one-to-many. A good example of a one-to-many conversation is how Oprah operates; she uses content like her reading recommendations to extend her already deep relationships. A list entitled “Books That Help Me Through” displays the warmth and vulnerability that people are hungry for, and expect from her.

We all have tough times. Oprah’s openness and advice is valuable to millions. Can a brand do the same and act the same–with its version of “Music That Helps Us Through.” The only thing in the way is a failure of imagination.

This past Father’s Day, Jim McCann–as part of the effort I referenced earlier–sent out an essay titled “Songs That Remind Us of Our Dads.” It explains his recollections, gathers feedback from readers about their experiences with their fathers’ favorite songs, and pulls those reactions together into a playlist. It’s quite moving; you can feel the unlock and the outpouring. The strength of the connection with the brand that erupts is palpable. One example of an industry desperately in need of this connection is alcoholic beverages. Perhaps you saw the recent study which revealed that alcohol passed cannabis in daily use. Alcohol has been part of the full range of human experience and socialization–celebrating birth, recognizing success, memorializing the loss of someone–for centuries. Yet no booze brand is addressing that incredibly important role with truthful directness. Where is the Oprah of wine?

What I am proposing may seem like a complete upending of the way that email is currently being used. But it’s only a partial one. Continue your promotions in a measured way, and leave room for the high-connectivity back-and-forth that will not only build bonds but inspire more learning than focus groups–with their artificial insights–and the misleading comfort of survey data.

Recently, a video went crazily viral on YouTube, racking up more than seven million views. Jenny Nicholson, a disappointed guest at Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser Hotel, spent more than four hours deconstructing the failure of the guest experience with painstaking and devasting detail. Her outrage is a reflection of how let down she was–as a passionate fan who deserved better–and the number of views is a proxy for how let down we all feel by the brands in our lives. It is a cosmic, cautionary tale of what is happening every day, with hundreds of millions of emails that fail on the very basic human need to be asked and recognized. Brands are in send mode, not receive mode, and the sooner they recognize that, the better.

