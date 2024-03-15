Boring Marketing Often Comes Down to Violating This Core Principle

A description is not a position, say it three times in a row and forever avoid Wikipedia-like branding.

It is a puzzlement.

A distinction that by now — deep into the modern history of marketing — should be shatteringly obvious, still eludes marketers. The inability to recognize and act on it is no less than the single biggest reason for failed marketing.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

I speak of the difference between a brand position and a brand description. This is not a semantic nuance, but a slicing elucidation of what is so unconvincing and forgettable about much of what passes as marketing today. A position is a tight concentration of what makes your company or brand different, important, and worthy of immediate attention. A position can achieve escape velocity. A description is your brand according to Wikipedia. What could be more boring?

Great positioning from history To explain by example, I’ll start with what is perhaps one of the best-known brand positions of all time — indeed, the GOAT, or Greatest of All Time. This positioning is a compressed narrative; the best ones are exactly that. Un-elevated from the dreariness of mere description, it would have sounded like this reverse-engineered copy:

“A series of metrics and regulations by which actions should be processed to assure effective social interaction.”

The transformed GOAT positioning… and by now you can see where I am headed… is “the Ten Commandments.” The difference needs no explanation. The language became part of shared consciousness because it simply cannot be ignored or unheard. A branded position is an idea grenade. It hits and sticks. A description is a dud. It doesn’t endure beyond the time of its expression.

Let me jump ahead a couple thousand years. Would this powerful idea ever have captured the eternal imagination of Americans: “An informal network of human connections and otherwise secret routes designed to assure the successful transit of people to a more amenable political environment”?

Not exactly the idea grenade of “the Underground Railroad.” The world would be pretty boring if everything sounded as emotionally starved as Wikipedia.

A modern example is the brand of Shark Tank. You can write your uninspiring description of the show, something like “a forum for entrepreneurs seeking investment capital.” But when I say Shark Tank, the fast-brain imagery that is conjured up is unavoidable: competition, survival, naked combat — all in a contained environment.

Brain on fire versus brain asleep. Let me make the point, however, that the boring, sparkless description is a necessary first step. But you have to start there, not stop there.

The reason most branding never gets past the descriptive phase, though, is because creative people are not given the opportunity to get their messy hands on it. Marketing people cannot electroshock the description with a blast of high-voltage insight, imagination, and inventiveness.

Only creativity that is informed by an understanding of emotional drivers, cognitive biases, and human wetware will lead the purchaser, by the heart and by the hand, to the buying decision. With that as context, here are two current examples of where marketers are trapped in description — with a recommended way out. Plant-based meats exploded on the scene with unlimited promise, and have now fallen on hard times. It is obvious why. Beyond Meat is stuck in the description; it proclaims “Clean. Simple. Plant-Based Ingredients” as if that formula-driven story is sufficient.

Its compadre in cow comparison, Impossible Foods, similarly writes that their products are “Made from plants for people who love meat, plants, and everything in between.” The problem in both cases is that these are entirely rational appeals, arguing that plant-based meat is identical to the real thing.

But the problem is that at the end of the day — or the beginning of the day, if you are talking about breakfast sausage — plant-based meat doesn’t really taste like meat. Full stop.

An honest position needs to stop the charade. Embrace the reality. Tell the consumer that you are:

“The best a lie can be” This re-framing is disarming. It is amusing truth-telling that makes the brand lovable and worth trying. Calling your product a “lie” — conventionally a marketing fail — is the 21st-century equivalent of Avis proudly declaring “We’re No. 2.”

This position can evolve into an entire brand vocabulary. “We’re not going to lie. It’s not meat. It never will be meat. A plant will never be a cow. But it’s damn good for a plant. Which is why this is the one you’ll buy a second time.”

That last sentence speaks to the heart of the industry’s problem. This must be the positioning. There is no need to relitigate the better-for-the-planet bromides. My last example is the hot and growing category of business-to-business productivity tools. They are everywhere, and they are all saying the same thing, that they offer a consolidated workspace for agile teams.

Monday, an operations software company, says: “Run all your work on one platform with customizable products that scale with your needs.”

Jira, an AI software company, says: “Build better together.” The insight flash here is that the entire category assumes that people are the same. It commoditizes teams, but teams are not a monoculture. They are a collection of diverse individuals, personalities, and temperaments. When organized smartly, that is their magic. This creates a fresh, untapped opportunity for a brand to stand for this diversity in a radically differentiated positioning that apotheosizes uniqueness:

“How improbable teams succeed”

The word “improbable” is the idea grenade. A productivity tool that celebrates how technology can enable people who are radically unlike each other to work together effectively is wide open territory — rationally and emotionally.

The best CMOs recognize that if their brands don’t free themselves from the laziness of dead-on-arrival, Wikipedia-like marketing, they will be violating the 11th Commandment: “Thou shall cease your worship of mush.”

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.