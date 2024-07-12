Cherish the Least AI-Like People in Your Company

As we use AI more and more, we need more and more people who don’t think like it.

I am not going to opine–at the moment, anyway–about whether artificial intelligence will be the technology that finally lives up to the fears of the techno-pessimists, eliminating tens of millions of jobs and only creating a small percentage of those that have been hemorrhaged.

Or whether it will be the techno-liberator that frees us from the mundanity of mindless tasks, so we can live to the extent of our full creative genius.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Instead, what interests me has everything to do with the role that AI will play in transforming business culture. That’s culture, as opposed to practices, where much of the focus is right now. I believe the risks are high that AI will have a surprisingly destructive impact on the way businesses operate. My techno-fear is that what generative AI will functionally generate is a culture of perpetual mediocrity and agreeableness. I am seeing AI being used as a catalyst for group think, for eliminating objections and pushing to anodyne consensus–given that AI has the aura of speaking with unemotional authority and objectivity.

Agreeableness is the operative word. I can see a clear path forward that leads to critical business functions like strategy, decision-making, communications, and organizational design becoming inoffensively gray and beige, a neutrality scourge that has gripped home furnishings and fashion.

Anybody who has spent any time with the LLMs knows exactly what I mean. If you ask them to provide a perspective on anything, what you will get back is an answer that sounds exactly like you’d hear from the most boring, inoffensively milquetoast person in a meeting.

That means a trite introductory paragraph, a sixth-grade-level summary of the pros and cons of the argument, and a wrap-up that reminds you to take both sides of the question into your analysis. That’s unsurprising, given that the creators and developers of LLMs–and the human beings who review and train them–are obsessed with niceness and taking-side-avoidance. Grok, Elon Musk’s entry, is allegedly more rebellious, but that is in reference to tone, not substance.

It’s like AI has come from another planet to make human resources departments happy. No one will ever complain to HR about ChatGPT or Gemini or Perplexity. They will never get sent to the principal’s office. That’s exactly the problem.

AI’s obsequiousness fits into the larger problem of today’s emotionally defanged business cultures. Long before ChatGPT appeared, there was a focus on the values of collaboration, and team-building. AI’s middle-of-the-roadness amplifies that strong bias.

While we claim to welcome independent thinkers and individual contributors, we at best tolerate them. We fear them, in fact. They can bust the complacency bubble. Yet now in the AI era, we need them more than ever. I love the headline in an Inc. article some years back that wasn’t referring to this particular moment, but could have been: “Making the Best Use of Your Wackos.” As we move to the inevitable AI-ization of corporate America, here are some suggestions for counterbalancing it:

Avoid the AI summarization tools. They are an illusory convenience, building their distillations around the most repetitive themes in the room, which are usually the least important ones, and written as they are in the passionless register of the platform, you will miss the energy and nuance of the original, the fierce back-and-forth. What’s more, you are dangerously likely to glide over the one burning observation from a gutsy truthteller who doesn’t dominate the conversation but pierces it. The hesitant voice that holds back and then says “I wouldn’t launch the Challenger if overnight temperatures at 18 degrees.”

The summary template isn’t built for the one-off, yet is the time-bomb nugget that will get you thinking in a direction that might otherwise be missed. Take the time. Read the transcript. Better yet, listen to the recording yourself. Reliving the meeting will actually spark fresh thinking and enable you to re-contextualize the conversation.

Make sure that every meeting has its share of those who refuse to be bullied by the LLM and what it stands for. A couple of months ago, I wrote a column for Inc. that set forth a framework for “casting” a meeting. It calls for contrarian roles like the “Antagonist” and the “Wise Fool.” That’s especially important when somebody is presenting work that has been created or informed by AI, which benefits from an unearned aura of accuracy and fidelity. In fact, as AI gets better and better–and it probably got smarter since you started reading this, it will become more and more important, yet harder and harder to challenge.

Be more comfortable with disorder. Embrace it. Some years ago, the behavioral economist Tim Harford wrote an intellectually seismic book called Messy: The Power of Disorder to Transform Our Lives (Riverhead Books, 2016). Harford describes the thesis as “an exploration of the real advantages of mess in our lives,” noting that the “human inclination for tidiness–in our personal and professional lives, online, even in children’s play–can keep us from innovation” Though written before the LLMs rumbled along, I find this to be deeply relevant because AI is inherently a tidiness engine. It hates loose ends, it wants to wrap things in a bow. Its responses are organized to create a false sense of finality. That means we need to make sure we populate our companies with those who have messy desks and offices. Bias alert, my wife laughs at me and says the English designer Sir Paul Smith, whose office is a famously chaotic visual carnival, is my role model.

AI in the workplace is a force for sameness. It must be fought, not capitulated to. And if it takes a band of antagonists, holy fools, cranks, and sub-18-degree voices to offset its flattening, mid-frequency, anodyne work culture, bring them on.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.