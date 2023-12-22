How to Create 2024 Predictions That Are Marketing Gold

What will 2024 hold? If you’ve been at all attentive to the media, you’ve seen that the “Prediction Industrial Complex” has been busy. Industry by industry it tries to convince us that the future, in a time of chaos, is nonetheless discernable.

Using end-of-year predictions as a public relations hook is relatively new, but has become ubiquitous. Everyone from giant consulting companies like Accenture, to tech companies like HubSpot, to even Google itself has been confidently declaring what the future holds.

It’s a co-dependent relationship; the media knows these pronouncements are clickbait – satisfying our “what-next” pleasure centers in the brain – and brands use them to generate awareness, elevate their thought leadership, and crank out content they can repurpose on their earned channels. It’s not too late to enter the fray, as editors and reporters have an instantiable appetite for this stuff. But how do you break through the deluge of prediction pitches? Here’s my insider perspective, as someone who has been working as a futurist for several decades — I co-wrote “Dictionary of the Future” with my friend and “Jolty” podcast co-host Faith Popcorn – on how to bend the trends to your business.

Just follow the rules of my “Prediction Generation Process” – a framework for both looking around the corner and packaging it – and you’ll break through. To stop a reporter in their tracks you need to see things differently and say them freshly.

Start with your business and your industry. Then pull your brain up from the functional nature of the category to the broader cultural and social forces that drive it. Consider the gusty trend drivers that will shape the world in 2024. Then bend those trends to your business, so they are relevant but not too obviously self-serving. For example, if you are in the fitness business, no reporter would be interested in covering a prediction that says “People will be going to the gym more” next year. Yawn. Nap. Doze. However, if you up-think as I suggest, and consider the impact of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic – which will continue to explode in popularity next year, as the amount of insurance coverage is expected to double — a smart prediction comes into focus.

As people lose weight the economic results will cross industries. Retail and apparel will be boosted: new bodies deserve new clothes. Restaurants will be hurt, as people will order less. And your industry – fitness – will benefit, as people will need to tone up and keep the weight off; they will also feel more comfortable being seen in the gym.

By inserting your business into this larger context, you demonstrate insight and gain credibility. Below is an example of how to package it up. Note that the language is full of sparky energy, which is also essential to capturing the attention of the media. And also pay attention to the way I weave in data, which supports the accuracy of the predictions. The Business: Gyms and fitness centers

Gyms and fitness centers Find The Trend : “The Great Ozempic Re-Set”

: “The Great Ozempic Re-Set” Describe the Trend : With increasing insurance coverage and propulsive momentum, GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy will profoundly reshape large segments of the economy.

: With increasing insurance coverage and propulsive momentum, GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy will profoundly reshape large segments of the economy. Weave Your Business In: We predict that the magical results of these new weight loss drugs will have expected and unexpected results. Consumers who finally feel good about their bodies will want to show them off, so apparel sales will soar. And not just through ecommerce, the dressing room mirror won’t be the enemy anymore, so expect growth in retail traffic as well. Gyms will benefit. While you might think “Who needs a gym when you’ve lost weight” the opposite is true. Consumers will want to build new muscle, tone up, and keep the weight away. And for what might be the first time, they won’t feel body-shamed. Here are two other examples, one for a board game company, and the second for a new direct-to-consumer platform that I invented for this exercise.

The Business: Board Game Company

Board Game Company Find the Trend: “The Stresspedimic Will Spread in 2024.”

“The Stresspedimic Will Spread in 2024.” Describe the Trend: The world is a crushing place to live, as half of all adults 18-24 experienced stress in 2023, at a level 40% higher than the population. 2024 will provide no heartbeat deceleration, life will be even more complex and troubling.

The world is a crushing place to live, as half of all adults 18-24 experienced stress in 2023, at a level 40% higher than the population. 2024 will provide no heartbeat deceleration, life will be even more complex and troubling. Weave Your Business In: Young people, beset by global and personal travail, will continue to seek the “escapism” hatch, as they reject technology that layers on stress – too much doom-scrolling – and find relief through a focus on community, friends and family. Diverse activities such as genealogy, journaling, and board games will benefit. And for the final pitch example… The Business: A start-up marketplace that offers only female contractors.

A start-up marketplace that offers only female contractors. Find the Trend : “Shopping as Statement”

: “Shopping as Statement” Describe the Trend : 2024 will see a surge in consumers making buying decisions that immediately and directly reflect their values. This behavior has been a reality for many years, and will grow dramatically in an election year, as polarized consumers will seek new ways to manifest their belief systems.

: 2024 will see a surge in consumers making buying decisions that immediately and directly reflect their values. This behavior has been a reality for many years, and will grow dramatically in an election year, as polarized consumers will seek new ways to manifest their belief systems. Weave Your Business In: Businesses on both sides of the political spectrum will benefit, as well as those run by people of color and women. We are launching our female contractor marketplace in 2024 to give homeowners a chance to express their values when it comes to the most investment in their lives. What’s more, when you look at the homes owned by unmarried people, 58 percent are owned by women, and 40 percent of women make it a point to shop at women-owned business it is not inconvenient. Which is why we predict an untapped market exists for female contractors; this also supports the trend of the women getting into the trades.

I have used my Prediction Generation Process with great success for many clients over the years. Please let me know how it works for you, as you create a better future for your business by predicting the world you will compete it.

