Should Marketers Panic Over ‘No-Buy Pledges?’

Pay no attention to a few anecdotes. Consumers aren’t going dark any time soon.

When Inc. asked me to provide some context for the current “anti-shopping” trend as captured in this recent AP story, the first thing I thought of was the photos of Gabriella Galimberti.

It’s useful context as we consider how meaningful, pervasive, and durable these “no buy pledges” are and will be.

Galimberti spent two years traveling around the world, taking portraits of kids and their toys, and his images capture the way that stuff is the raw material of our lives and dreams since childhood. I get that our brains are older than capitalism. But while we may not be wired to spend, we are wired for dopamine hits, which is the brain-delighting drug that consumerism represents.

But have we reached the overdose point of our shopping addiction?

The story I referenced above, believes we have, writing: “What started several years ago as a blogged-about experiment in budgeting and mindful spending has become a popular trend on social media. A Reddit group where people share their experiences has 51,000 members. The challenge primarily gained popularity on TikTok, where some videos of users seeking to hold themselves accountable get hundreds of thousands of views.”

The article notes individual stories about people creating their own behavioral nudges to stop spending: leaving home with a bag filled with books to discourage the purchase of more, unsubscribing from temptation-rich newsletters , and posting on TikTok to share reductionist journeys and gain support.

Is this something marketers need to worry about–fatigue meets capitulation–or is it journalism that commits the common street crime of believing that data is the plural of anecdote? I don’t want to commit my own journalistic default–“it’s a little bit of both”–but the reality is that those who are grasping onto a few social media trends are engaging in a form of progressive wishful thinking–the hope that we are broadly retreating from capitalist excess and embracing a Maria-Kondo-meets-the-minimalists ascetic lifestyle.

Broadly speaking, the hyped no-buy pledge is more driven by inflation fatigue than a visceral, culturally-driven rejection of buying. After all, think about what TikTok–the trend source for the “no buy” movement–is really driving.

TikTok is nothing less than the enabler–at a massive scale–of the “what to buy” movement. Wherever and whenever you look, it is the most anti-Marxist engine on the planet. That extends from an exploding niche like teenagers buying cologne for hundreds of dollars a bottle–NPR just ran a feature on “Cologne Boy and his 1.3 million followers–to economic powerhouses like Temu and Shein. These two transformative ecommerce sites have fueled the multi-billion dollar fast-fashion movement, an industry that is responsible for 10 percent of carbon emissions and has consistently been called out for human rights violations. If consumers were, and are, seriously committed to mindful buying, these companies wouldn’t be investing billions in digital advertising to reach them.

You could argue that the fast fashion industry alone gives lie to the argument that there is a fundamental shift away from buying. But there is no shortage of other signals that indicate shopping is alive and kicking.

Consider Costco’s more-than-healthy second-quarter earnings. They ended up at 73.4 million paid household members, which was up 7.8 percent from the previous year. That’s more than the population of California and Texas, combined. But our buying addiction indicates more than bargain hunting is at work. Flip the spending switch to Golden Goose. The company is headed to a $3 billion IPO, propelled by pre-scuffed, vintage finish sneakers beloved by Taylor Swift and other celebs. They retail for up to $900.

Does that mean I am rejecting the “no buy pledge” movement as purely the expedient creation of trend-seeking journos, and that marketers can take a deep breath because consumerism, in its most primal form, can survive recessions, inflation and cultural headwinds?

It’s more nuanced than that. Brands do need to be alert to early signals like the “no buy” pledge–which is also manifest in surprising data pockets that show that 55 percent of Gen Z have rented clothes. But overall, the challenge for brands in this high-velocity, influencer-led world is shifts in the nature of buying, not its very existence. A recent opinion piece in MSNBC put it well: “Today, when an outfit goes viral, we aren’t just inspired; we want it exactly, and we want it immediately. And this is happening again and again every single day. The result is a gravely truncated trend cycle, sometimes lasting just months, and the emergence of microtrends.”

Does this sound like a histaminic, national allergy to shopping?

To the extent that political perspectives–anti-capitalism, pro-sustainability–are driving the no-buy pledges, the more immediate challenge to brands is how politics and social issues actually influence buying decisions. Some studies have shown that more than 80 percent of consumers want brands to share their values. But what struck me as even more compelling is data which shows that 36 percent of Gen Zers have gone as far as boycotting brands, with 40 percent of Millennials, 42 percent of Gen Xers and 50 percent of Boomers doing the same.

These are big, big numbers. And it’s a slippery slope, as Bud Light and others have seen as they sought to appeal to one segment and cosmically pissed off another, losing billions.

So my message to marketers is to study the miniature consumers in the Galimberti photos, and the pride and commitment they are displaying as they pose with their toys. Then apply that to your categories. Don’t focus on wedge issues or clumsy attempts to appeal to the politics of one segment over another.

Find those universal emotional connections, recognize the need for personal agency, celebrate self-identity, and enable the creation of individual worlds.

And leave the no-shopping pledges to reporters looking to kick up a story. Marketing is hard today, but getting people to buy stuff isn’t.

