We Need More Taxi-Drivers in the C-Suite

Taxi drivers don’t just fight traffic, they are also successfully fighting cognitive decline.

According to a new study from medical journal BMJ—which confirms earlier findings published in Nature—cabbies and ambulance drivers, have the lowest incidence of Alzheimer’s disease out of 400 occupations studied. The study’s senior author, Anupam Jena, a professor of health at Harvard Medical School, believes that the finding could be based on the consistent use of the brain’s navigational and spatial processing capabilities. When you’re behind the wheel you’re “making decisions literally every few seconds about where to go, where to turn,” says Jena. “The way that your brain is used over the course of your career, might impact the likelihood that someone develops dementia.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Reading this reminded me of the positive effects of playing video games. One study found that playing them “significantly predicted mental flexibility, planning, visual working memory, visuospatial processing, fluid intelligence, and verbal working memory performance.” Where am I going with this? Success is spatial. Not many CEOs are driving taxis or playing Fortnite. They are more likely riding in the backs of Ubers and telling their kids not to rot their brains playing video games. It’s got me wondering if our business leaders are sufficiently training their brains for the challenges they face.

Many business failures can be attributed to an inability to see the world as a complex, multi-layered ecosystem. This is what strategic planning at its most elevated and nuanced level is all about. It’s often referred to as the ability of the best CEOs to “play three-dimensional chess.” This skill is more important than ever as the world has grown increasingly kinetic. It’s true whether you are the CEO of a global multinational dealing with different market structures, currency gyrations, local tax implications and sovereign risk. Or whether you are running a midsize family-owned regional business dealing with potential tariffs, regulatory changes and the role of AI in transforming your operations. Or whether you are a start-up CEO thinking dimensionally about the shifting market landscape—between both legacy players and other entrepreneurial endeavors, along with the next round of venture funding, and retention challenges. These are all analogous to the dimensional forces of urban traffic and video games.

Context is king. When I reflect on notable leadership failures—from the Mount-Rushmore-worthy collapses of Kodak, Blockbuster and the entire department store industry—they share the universal characteristics of an inability to read a chaotic context. Being a taxi driver and a video game devotee requires rapid, real-time problem-solving skills, dimensional thinking, and the ability to spot threats while they are still small and manageable. How many CEOs or business leaders see the world as a cubist painting, where multiple planes and perspectives are simultaneously visible? How many are, metaphorically, watching the seemingly harmless but vulnerable corner of the screen for inchoate threats? Or are processing the subtle movements of a vehicle five car lengths away that is demonstrating an irresistible urge to move into the right lane and ruthlessly change the norm?

Healthy brains lead better. Few leaders are focused on the multi-modal, because they are captured by clanging needs of the short term. Yet the challenges of running a business in a one-dimensional mode are well-known. The more existential question is what’s happening to the brains of our leaders? They are over-calendared, trapped in largely predictable and intellectually menial meeting activities that fail to simulate curiosity. Recent research reveals that curiosity stimulates neuroplasticity, which in turn supports the brain’s ability to learn, recognize prediction errors, and explore and appraise on higher levels. This brings us back to taxi drivers and the strikingly low incidence of Alzheimer’s disease, even though they probably don’t get the exercise, or eat the healthy diet, that is urged upon us.

Being behind the wheel, thinking about how to get from point A to point B in a world of obstacles, forces you to be forever creative and curious about the world that’s shifting around you. The CEO of your route. No corporate CEOs I know are about to swap the corner office for making a right turn at the next corner. However, they need to rethink their daily activities to involve tasks that promote this kind of spatial intelligence and complex mental map reading. You can’t build a healthy company without a healthy brain. After all, the corporate vehicle that’s about to pass you on the right may be Netflix.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.