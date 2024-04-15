How AI Helps This Internet Personality Work Smarter

As her profile on social media continues to grow, Natalie Marshall, or “Corporate Natalie” as she is known to millions, understands the challenges of juggling not only the content she puts out there, but also the business of content creation. We sat down with Marshall, an Adobe Acrobat partner, to hear about how her content and business have evolved, as well as the role AI has played in helping her be her most productive.

Q: How did the Corporate Natalie persona come to be? A: Like many people, the culture of remote work the pandemic created made me reflect on this new (and, at the time, bizarre) way of working–video conference etiquette, the personas of different coworkers, and of course, balancing my work and personal life from the same spot in my house every day. I started to tap into these shared feelings about WFH and “Corporate Natalie” was born. There’s a lot of content out there now about corporate life these days, but it was only a few years ago when that kind of material was new, exciting, and risky. Looking back at many of the comments in my videos, I started to realize that I’m almost trauma-bonded with my followers based on my experiences working in that culture–the oversharing coworker, the boss who’s never at their desk, even bad Wi-Fi connections. It was comforting to see how many of my followers felt the same.

Q: How has your content and your business evolved (or stayed the same) since the pandemic’s early days? A: Once folks started returning to the office, so did Corporate Natalie. I then started to focus on pivoting my content to the changing times. These days, I’m creating more content about “just” Natalie, sans the “corporate.” For example, I’ve been posting more about my workouts and travels, and have even launched a new vlog series–“Day in My Silly Little Life”–with the same playful humor that my followers recognize. While my life–and by extension, my content–has changed quite a bit since the early days of the pandemic, what hasn’t changed is my hands-on approach when it comes to the business of content creation like brand partnerships. Ironically, this work keeps me close to the corporate world, giving me new inspiration for Corporate Natalie daily.

Q: You mentioned the “business of content creation.” What role does Document AI play in helping you manage everything associated with running a business and creating content? A: I recently had an opportunity to partner with Adobe on creating content for the new Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant. We don’t use a traditional talent agency to handle logistics of Corporate Natalie brand deals, so throughout that work with Adobe, I started to realize how AI can help me and my brand manager, Annie, handle the front- and back-end business of content creation. Q: In what ways?

A: Most of the important documents we review daily are in PDF, and reviewing contracts and dense creative briefs can take up a lot of time. It’s easy to miss things when you’re given a 45-page document to read, review, and redline. Acrobat AI Assistant helps me go in, ask questions, and make sure we’re hitting all the sections that matter to us. It’s been an absolute time saver! The generative summary capability in Acrobat AI Assistant also creates short, easy-to-read overviews of the content inside these long and complex briefs. Also, as soon as I started running this business, I quickly realized that I had to let go of certain administrative tasks to free up creative time. It was during an Intro to Accounting class in my undergraduate business school when I had the epiphany that I never want to be an accountant, so the first thing I did when I started this business was outsource accounting to an actual CPA. When it comes to collaborating with my partners and potential partners, I lean on AI to consolidate and format information into top takeaways, text for emails, presentations, and reports. AI has also been helpful for summarizing my podcast episodes to generate episode summaries. Q: Have there been any unexpected ways that AI has helped you?

A: Interestingly, it’s helped me find inspiration for creating new videos. Corporate culture I know. But Gen Z culture? That’s a little trickier. We’ll occasionally use AI to help with developing a script that we’re working on, or if we’re doing [a video about] a certain type of person. AI can also help us grab insights and provide short overviews from long research documents about Gen Z trends. While AI doesn’t fully understand my humor (yet), it’s a great jumping off point. Q: As a content creator, where would you like to see AI head next? A: AI has been a buzz category for a while now, but I think we’re still scratching the surface of how it can help us be our most productive. While it’s still early days, I can already see how AI provides tremendous value for me–not just now, but also tomorrow.