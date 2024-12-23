Trends Shaping E-Commerce as We Leave 2024 

As the holiday season is in full swing, e-commerce businesses are finding themselves in an awkward position. On one hand, they’re still benefiting from strong post-pandemic consumer spending and cooling inflation. On the other, they’re starting to see cracks in that confidence as consumers across income levels start to curb discretionary spending in response to steeper prices and persistent economic uncertainty.

What can e-commerce brands expect moving forward? From shifting habits in an inflationary environment to the impact of AI on the industry, here’s what to anticipate as 2024 comes to an end. Consumers are holding back and expecting greater discounts While online sales remain strong, forward-looking e-commerce businesses should keep a close eye on key macroeconomic indicators and the state of the retail industry. Despite the apparent resilience in consumer spending, there’s growing evidence that consumers are becoming more cautious with their purchases, particularly for discretionary items.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Amazon’s Prime Day, with its record-breaking sales and millions of participating customers, serves as one of the best indicators for understanding consumer sentiment. While discounts were deep during this year’s Prime Day, fewer consumers opted for big-ticket items, and fewer made multiple purchases compared to previous years, indicating a more reluctant approach to spending. The significantly higher discounts compared to the previous year indicate that consumers are increasingly price-sensitive and expect greater value from their purchases. As shoppers take a strategic approach, waiting for deep discounts and major sales events, e-commerce brands must adapt by effectively timing their promotions, offering competitive deals, and aligning their inventory strategies with these evolving preferences. E-commerce businesses are leveraging AI to drive sales and engagement Heightened price sensitivity and more strategic shopping behaviors are driving e-commerce companies to be increasingly agile and data-centric. Major retailers like Etsy, Walmart, and Sam’s Club have already embraced AI to improve various aspects of the customer experience—from receipt management and gift recommendations to search enhancement and product reviews.

Notably, Amazon made its Rufus shopping assistant, which aims to simplify shopping experiences, available to all U.S. users of its mobile app in July. Looking ahead, e-commerce businesses that leverage AI to deliver friction-free and highly personalized shopping journeys will reap the rewards in the form of higher conversions and enhanced customer satisfaction and loyalty. Last year, Salesforce research revealed that 17 percent of online sales during the holiday season were influenced by AI. With leading brands embedding AI technology into their shopping experiences and customers warming up to its benefits, expect that figure to rise when 2024’s numbers are tallied.

Consumers and retailers are going all in on mobile shopping People are also shopping from their small screens. According to Adobe Analytics data, in 2023 mobile shopping overtook desktop as the biggest source of e-commerce sales with 51.1 percent of online sales coming through smartphones. The trend shows no signs of slowing down, as e-tailers continue to experience significant growth in mobile sales this year. In July, Prime Day saw nearly $7 billion in mobile sales, marking an 18.6 percent increase over 2023. And Chinese e-commerce giant Temu has captivated consumers worldwide with its highly-gamified, mobile-first shopping experience, positioning itself as a formidable challenger to Amazon. While the primary drivers of mobile shopping are ease and convenience, impulse buying has played a significant role in this growth. People constantly have their phones in hand and it’s never been simpler to tap into apps or online stores during quick breaks or while scrolling through social media.

This suggests that e-commerce brands will see a growing portion of their sales coming from mobile-driven impulse buys, even as overall consumer spending tightens. Expect e-tailers to capitalize on these impulsive behaviors by doubling down on tactics like push notifications and in-app exclusive offers to capture immediate consumer interest. Meet your customers halfway this 2024 holiday season With economic uncertainty and rising costs driving more strategic spending, meeting consumers where they are is important. The key to navigating this landscape lies in making the shopping experience as effortless, engaging, and personalized as possible. New web addresses can help brands provide that seamless and easy experience through a credible and centralized online presence.