How to Lead Through Pressure 

Why you need partners in your C-suite to successfully run your company.

The pressure on CEOs has never been higher. A recent study reveals that more than 70 percent of American CEOs admit they struggle with imposter syndrome. In a C-suite environment defined by relentless demands and growing complexity, leaders need more than competent colleagues; they need trusted partners. These are the people who truly understand the big picture: where the CEO wants to go, the kind of company they aspire to build, and the non-negotiables that should guide every decision of the organization’s story.

I call these individuals C-suite partners. Most CEOs have only one, but the best leaders have at least three, always in the C-suite. The best leaders ensure their partners encompass the entire C-suite. For years, entrepreneurs and CEOs have worn relentless, nonstop pressure as a badge of honor, a symbol of their resilience and grit. But at what point does this pressure become unnecessary and counterproductive? The day of the hero CEO, who shoulders the entire organization’s weight alone, is over. Who carries the pressure?

Spend time with any CEO, and it will quickly become clear who their real number two is—not based on titles or hierarchy, but on trust and collaboration. It’s the person the CEO turns to first as a sounding board when the stakes are highest. In practice, it’s the individual whose thoughtful questions and entrusted confidence allow the CEO to share the pressure of the organization’s success—or failure. These partners don’t just execute; they also frequently sacrifice and take on responsibility for the organization to ensure the vision becomes a reality. Now, imagine an entire C-suite composed of these people.

Quick disclaimer: This isn’t about yes-people or ignoring diverse perspectives; it’s about aligning motives and destinations. Regardless of whether you’re traveling with a banker, a marketing guru, or a car salesman, the essential factor is achieving a collective resolution that we are headed to St. Louis, not New Orleans. What defines a C-suite partner? C-suite partners are consistently willing to prioritize the company’s greater good over their individual areas. If they’ve only positioned themselves as functional experts or implementers, the CEO will likely see them as tactical operators rather than strategic allies. And that distinction matters.

Like any meaningful relationship, forming an executive partnership doesn’t happen by chance; it’s a choice—often made daily. For a teammate to evolve from an implementer to a genuine business partner, they must internalize the CEO’s vision and take shared responsibility for its execution. This requires going beyond functional responsibilities and actively choosing to embrace four key areas together: 1. Own the team cohesion

A united leadership team is not a coincidence. As a partner, you must embrace joint responsibility for building trust, fostering open communication, and addressing the fear of healthy conflict. Team cohesion is table stakes for partnership. 2. Alignment Alignment goes beyond simply agreeing with the CEO’s vision; it’s about wholly demystifying the big picture through dialogue and commitment. Get clear on your company’s purpose, behavioral values, strategy, and priorities. Do you know where your CEO wants to go, how they want to get there, and what’s non-negotiable along the way? Are you aligned with who you want to develop and promote within the organization? Alignment at the top drives clarity and execution across the organization.

True alignment isn’t just agreement; it’s living and executing the company’s vision without ambiguity. 3. Cultivate buy-in Buy-in is about belief, not compliance. True partners help nurture belief in the company’s vision and direction, not just in the C-suite but across the entire organization. When people believe in the vision, they commit to it wholeheartedly.

4. Owns the execution True partners take responsibility for delivering results and driving the company forward. Anticipate challenges, solve problems, and drive the company forward with ownership and accountability. The role of a partner, not just a player