How Hims Went Public in Just 4 Years

Welcome to Inc.’s Founders Project with Alexa Von Tobel podcast –where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration , and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder’s professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week’s episode:

How to Create a Beloved Consumer Brand with Andrew Dudum of Hims and Hers

As the co-founder of Atomic, a venture fund that builds new companies, Andrew Dudum was no stranger to being a founder. But starting Hims in 2017 proved to be his biggest swing yet. Today, Hims and Hers is a leading consumer health platform powering nearly 9 million medical visits and enabling access for millions of people to a broad range of care, including for mental health, sexual health, and dermatology. Just four years after launching, Hims debuted on the New York Stock Exchange. Dudum shares how it felt to get 500 sign-ups in the first week, why it’s never been harder to build a brand, and how his time playing Carnegie Hall as a concert cellist taught him accountability.