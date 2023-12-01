How the Co-Founder of Whatnot Built a $3.7 Billion Business

Welcome to Inc.’s Founders Project with Alexa Von Tobel podcast –where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration , and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder’s professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week’s episode:

Why Shoppers Care About Authenticity: Grant LaFontaine of Whatnot

What does it take to start one of the fastest-growing consumer marketplaces? According to serial founder Grant LaFontaine, it starts with an open mind. When he and his co-founder Logan Head launched Whatnot in 2019, they went into it knowing that their start and end points would be completely different. The team opted to be customer-centric instead of vision-driven. Today, Whatnot, a live shopping marketplace that’s like Twitch-meets-eBay, enables anyone to turn their passion into a business and was recently valued at $3.7 billion. LaFontaine shares why they started building with a niche community of Funko Pop collectors, why creativity is vital for consumer startups, and why this generation of shoppers cares about authenticity.