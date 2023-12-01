How the Co-Founder of Whatnot Built a $3.7 Billion Business
Grant LaFontaine’s secret to building his marketplace is an open mind–and a community of Funko Pop collectors.
EXPERT OPINION BY ALEXA VON TOBEL, FOUNDER AND MANAGING PARTNER, INSPIRED CAPITAL @ALEXAVONTOBEL
Welcome to Inc.’s Founders Project with Alexa Von Tobel podcast–where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder’s professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week’s episode:
Why Shoppers Care About Authenticity: Grant LaFontaine of Whatnot
What does it take to start one of the fastest-growing consumer marketplaces? According to serial founder Grant LaFontaine, it starts with an open mind. When he and his co-founder Logan Head launched Whatnot in 2019, they went into it knowing that their start and end points would be completely different. The team opted to be customer-centric instead of vision-driven. Today, Whatnot, a live shopping marketplace that’s like Twitch-meets-eBay, enables anyone to turn their passion into a business and was recently valued at $3.7 billion. LaFontaine shares why they started building with a niche community of Funko Pop collectors, why creativity is vital for consumer startups, and why this generation of shoppers cares about authenticity.
