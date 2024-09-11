How the Founder of Beyond Meat Brought Plant-Based Options to McDonald’s

For Starters brings you stories of the entrepreneurs building our future. Hosted by investor Alexa von Tobel, each weekly conversation digs into a founder’s professional playbook to reveal what makes them tick. Listen to episodes here.

How to Shift Consumer Sentiments with Ethan Brown of Beyond Meat In 2009, Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, faced a dilemma at a rest stop on I-95, when he struggled to find a healthy meal for his young children. That same year, he launched Beyond Meat, the world’s first plant-based meat company, with a mission to drive a global shift from animal-based to plant-based products. Its flagship product, the Beyond Burger, was crafted to look, cook, and taste just like traditional beef. Since then, the company has expanded its offerings and now sells a variety of plant-based products in over 130,000 locations across 65 countries. Today, Beyond Meat partners with major brands like Panda Express and McDonald’s.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Brown shares his predictions for the evolution of the $1 trillion dollar global meat industry, how he tackled go-to-market for an entirely new food category, and why he believes truths only get more true as his business grows.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.