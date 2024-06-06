How the Founder of Tala Financial Platform Finds Customers

Shivani Siroya took her experience from the U.N. Population Fund and turned it into a business that helps micro-entrepreneurs access more than $5 billion in credit.

How to Understand Your Users with Shivani Siroya of Tala Shivani Siroya started Tala not because she wanted to build a company, but because one problem consumed her thoughts: 4 billion people were excluded from the traditional banking system and lacked access to essential financial tools to help them use, protect, and grow their money.

During her time at the U.N. Population Fund, Siroya conducted more than 3,500 interviews with micro-entrepreneurs globally, witnessing firsthand the vast purchasing power overlooked by traditional financial institutions. That led her, in 2011, to found Tala, the first holistic financial platform designed uniquely for the global majority. Today, the company is responsible for originating over $5 billion in credit access to a population that was previously blocked from traditional banking resources.

Siroya shares how she reimagined traditional credit underwriting to serve a new population, why user experience needs to be at the heart of product development, and how Tala gained the trust of its consumer base.

