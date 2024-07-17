How Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Builds Mental Resilience
Growing up, Lindsey Vonn’s parents instilled two important lessons: Her mom taught her the importance of finding positivity in every situation, and her dad taught her that any ambition is achievable with a clear plan and dedication. So, at the age of 9, she confidently stated her goal to become the greatest ski racer of all time. Her dad helped her write a 10-year plan to make it to the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.
Today, Vonn is one of the most decorated American ski racers in history and was the first American woman to win a gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics. Beyond ski racing, Vonn is a New York Times best-selling author, the founder of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation–a nonprofit championing girls through scholarships, education, and athletics–and the creative force behind Après Productions. Vonn’s career is a lesson in entrepreneurship defined by grit, determination, and consistent work ethic. She shares how mental toughness is the bedrock of her success, why she views partnerships through a long-term lens, and how growing up in a family of seven made her a hard worker at a young age.
