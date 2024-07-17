How Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Builds Mental Resilience

Lindsey Vonn says mental toughness is the bedrock to her success–both on the slopes and as a business owner.

How This Entrepreneur Won Olympic Gold by Writing a 10-Year Plan Growing up, Lindsey Vonn’s parents instilled two important lessons: Her mom taught her the importance of finding positivity in every situation, and her dad taught her that any ambition is achievable with a clear plan and dedication. So, at the age of 9, she confidently stated her goal to become the greatest ski racer of all time. Her dad helped her write a 10-year plan to make it to the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Watch: Lindsey Vonn on Inc.’s Peak Performance Series Today, Vonn is one of the most decorated American ski racers in history and was the first American woman to win a gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics. Beyond ski racing, Vonn is a New York Times best-selling author, the founder of the Lindsey Vonn Foundation–a nonprofit championing girls through scholarships, education, and athletics–and the creative force behind Après Productions. Vonn’s career is a lesson in entrepreneurship defined by grit, determination, and consistent work ethic. She shares how mental toughness is the bedrock of her success, why she views partnerships through a long-term lens, and how growing up in a family of seven made her a hard worker at a young age.

