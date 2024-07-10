How Prenuvo’s Founder Is Convincing Physicians to Use His Cancer-Detecting Product

How to Capitalize on Information Asymmetry:

Andrew Lacy first encountered whole-body imaging as a patient. In just one hour, he learned more about his health than the American health care system had taught him in his entire life. He wondered to himself: Why isn’t this technology accessible to everyone everywhere? So he started Prenuvo, a company that specializes in whole-body imaging for the early detection of cancer and other diseases with one 60-minute exam. Prenuvo leverages MRI hardware and software, advanced AI research, and a world database of whole-body imaging to empower patients to proactively manage their health. Lacy shares why information asymmetry among physicians was the tipping point that convinced him to start his third entrepreneurial endeavor, how he approached customer acquisition in an entirely new health care category, and why he believes humility is a critical quality for repeat entrepreneurs.