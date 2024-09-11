How This Female Founder Uses Poker to Scale Her Business

For Starters brings you stories of the entrepreneurs building our future. Hosted by investor Alexa von Tobel, each weekly conversation digs into a founder’s professional playbook to reveal what makes them tick. Listen to episodes here.

Why This Self-Made Billionaire Is on a Mission to Teach Every Woman How to Play Poker What does it take to become one of the few self-made billionaires in the US? According to the visionary business leader Jenny Just, it starts with a comfort with taking risks. After giving birth to her first child, Just took a risk and founded her first business, PEAK6, in 1997. It began as a proprietary options trading firm and has since grown into a multibillion-dollar financial services and technology giant housing the next generation of products and service brands, including PEAK6 Capital Management, PEAK6 Strategic Capital, Apex Fintech Solutions, PEAK6 InsurTech, and Zogo.

On top of these achievements, Just also co-founded Poker Power–a company she launched with her daughter Juliette to teach poker, and empower women to master the art of risk-taking. Just shares how stock rewards could address the persistent issue of financial literacy in our country, why she believes her repeated failures have led to invaluable business lessons, and how she continues to motivate herself three decades into her career.

