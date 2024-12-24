How This Founder Is Automating the Quality Assurance Process   

For Starters brings you stories of the entrepreneurs building our future. Hosted by investor Alexa von Tobel, each weekly conversation digs into a founder’s professional playbook to reveal what makes them tick. Listen to episodes here .

How to Innovate Without Compromise with Jon Perl of QA Wolf

With software powering every aspect of our lives, when does quality testing shift from a nicety to an absolute necessity? Despite the stakes, most companies fail to test everything—and even fewer automate their QA processes—leaving critical systems vulnerable to catastrophic bugs.

Jon Perl is on a mission to change that. In 2019, he launched QA Wolf to help hundreds of companies automate 80 percent of their quality assurance processes, accelerating release cycles fivefold and saving customers over $100 million annually. By disrupting the outdated, manual QA status quo, QA Wolf empowers teams to ship faster and more confidently, delivering innovation without compromise.

In this episode, Perl shares how a tech mistake sparked the idea for QA Wolf, how they settled on a pricing model that aligns incentives with their customers, and why he believes human-in-the-loop will remain essential until AI achieves flawless accuracy.