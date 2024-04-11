For Starters brings you stories of the entrepreneurs building our future. Hosted by investor Alexa von Tobel, each weekly conversation digs into a founder’s professional playbook to reveal what makes them tick. Listen to episodes here .

How to Balance Vision and Timing With Naveen Rao of MosaicML

Armed with a PhD in computational neuroscience, Naveen Rao has built not one, but two, AI companies. In 2014, he started deep learning company Nervana Systems, which was acquired by Intel for more than $400 million in 2016. And in 2020, he started MosaicML to enable developers to maintain full control over the AI models they build. Just last year, Databricks acquired MosaicML in a $1.3 billion dollar transaction. Rao shares his framework for evaluating an exit opportunity, how his parents’ immigration to the United States shaped his perspective on risk-taking, and his insights into the plausibility of autonomous robots transcending science fiction.