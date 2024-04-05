How to Know When You Truly Have a Breakthrough Product

There are a special few founders whose contributions are so prolific that they are better known as inventors. Melissa Bernstein is one of those founders.

She spent 30 years at the helm of iconic toy company, Melissa & Doug, where she designed over 5,000 innovative products for children of all ages and sold billions of dollars of toys around the world. She is now the Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lifelines, where she reinvents wellbeing products for adults that help them strengthen their resilience, spark joy and creativity, and unlock their full potential. Bernstein shares how you truly know when you have a breakout product, why sometimes being rebellious is the key to your go-to-market strategy, and why creativity is inextricably linked to a beginner’s mindset.