After Prevailing in Court, Hello Alice Expands Programs for Small Businesses
How co-founder and CEO Carolyn Rodz is moving on from the anti-DEI lawsuit that hamstrung her company’s operations and turning back to the $40 billion credit crunch facing entrepreneurs.
Less than a month after prevailing in federal court, two-time Inc. 5000 honoree Hello Alice is getting back to business as usual, expanding its accelerator and grant programs for entrepreneurs.
The Houston-based company, which provides capital, mentorship, and community to 1.5 million business owners, is partnering with Wells Fargo, FedEx, Tiger Global, Progressive, and Etsy to connect more than one thousand founders to new resources, coaching, peer support networks, and up to $50,000 in funding.
“Capital always is the number one need for small businesses,” says Hello Alice co-founder and CEO Carolyn Rodz. “Over 50 percent of small businesses are really concerned with inflation. Money is tight.”
Hello Alice announced the offerings on Tuesday after spending the last year fending off a lawsuit that alleged its grant program for Black-owned small businesses discriminated against white business owners. The effort was part of a wave of anti-DEI lawsuits filed by America First Legal, a conservative nonprofit group founded by Stephen Miller, a former White House advisor to President Trump. In May, a federal judge in Ohio dismissed the case.
Rodz says achieving that “massive win” in court has allowed her team to pivot their efforts away from legal fights, which hampered the company’s operations and led to layoffs, and refocus on Hello Alice’s mission: empowering small businesses and filling the $40 billion credit gap.
“People think we’re small, and we can’t fight these fights. The reality is we’re small with the backing of some of the world’s largest corporations,” says Rodz. “We will continue to fight the fight for equity and inclusion and ensure that every entrepreneur, regardless of who they are, regardless of where they come from, has access to the capital they need.”
Entrepreneurs have been grappling with a credit crunch for more than a year now. With interest rates still elevated, banks have continued to tighten lending standards for small businesses, and venture capital funding has not rebounded from last year’s slump. All the while, inflation has remained the top problem cited by small business owners, who are having a more difficult time passing along higher costs to price-conscious consumers.
