After Prevailing in Court, Hello Alice Expands Programs for Small Businesses

Less than a month after prevailing in federal court, two-time Inc. 5000 honoree Hello Alice is getting back to business as usual, expanding its accelerator and grant programs for entrepreneurs.

The Houston-based company, which provides capital, mentorship, and community to 1.5 million business owners, is partnering with Wells Fargo, FedEx, Tiger Global, Progressive, and Etsy to connect more than one thousand founders to new resources, coaching, peer support networks, and up to $50,000 in funding.

“Capital always is the number one need for small businesses,” says Hello Alice co-founder and CEO Carolyn Rodz. “Over 50 percent of small businesses are really concerned with inflation. Money is tight.”

Hello Alice announced the offerings on Tuesday after spending the last year fending off a lawsuit that alleged its grant program for Black-owned small businesses discriminated against white business owners. The effort was part of a wave of anti-DEI lawsuits filed by America First Legal, a conservative nonprofit group founded by Stephen Miller, a former White House advisor to President Trump. In May, a federal judge in Ohio dismissed the case.