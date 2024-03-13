After Scaling Stax to Unicorn Status, Co-Founders Suneera Madhani and Sal Rehmetullah Unveil a New Mission-Driven Fintech Business

About a year after stepping away from their first business venture, Stax, a payment processing company that landed on the Inc. 5000 for three straight years and reached unicorn status in 2022, co-founders Suneera Madhani and Sal Rehmetullah are jumping back into the fintech industry with a new startup called Worth AI.

The sister and brother entrepreneurial team have been working on the Orlando-based company — an AI-powered credit underwriting and risk management platform for businesses — in stealth mode since last year. Worth AI is backed by an eight-figure pre-seed fundraising round that includes some of Stax’s original investors in Orlando, like the early-stage venture firm DeepWork Capital and the not-for-profit Florida Opportunity Fund. The company’s team, which already numbers more than 40 employees, has one mission: to standardize business credit scores. That way, lenders can have a more holistic view into the health of businesses, and entrepreneurs can have better access to capital — without as much interference from human bias.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Madhani, who is co-founder and co-CEO, says she witnessed this pain point during her childhood, when her immigrant parents struggled to obtain credit as small-business owners, and during her nine years leading Stax. One of the biggest struggles for financial institutions that are underwriting small businesses, Madhani says, is having to rely on the personal credit scores of founders and owners. “There isn’t a standardization on the business credit score,” she says. “One of the reasons why it’s been missing in the marketplace for so long is because no one’s had that real-time access to that financial data.”

Co-founder and co-CEO Sal Rehmetullah experienced this even as the siblings launched Worth AI–he had to use his personal credit score to obtain a business credit card for the new startup. “We lived the challenge ourselves,” he says. “It’s just the way the system’s built.”

The recent advances in generative AI, the co-founders say, can change that dynamic, allowing their platform to aggregate more than a thousand data points from sources like tax returns, bank accounts, QuickBooks, Stripe, secretaries of state, enterprise systems planning software, and even social media. Worth AI tabulates all of that information and updates it continuously, so that lenders can expand or restrict credit access on the basis of recent business performance. Worth AI is coming to market at a time when an increasing number of entrepreneurs could benefit from a new tool determining credit worthiness. Last year ushered in a record boom in small-business creation, but those new owners are now facing a tough credit environment. With interest rates still elevated and the economic outlook uncertain, banks have continued to stiffen their loan standards for small businesses. That environment could offer a valuable product-market fit for two founders with a proven track record of success in the fintech space–having already crossed the $100 million annual revenue mark and reached a $1 billion valuation during their time leading Stax. Though, the broader fintech sector has struggled lately with layoffs, valuation markdowns, and the lowest levels of venture funding in six years.

The company’s enterprise product, which is tailored for banks, lenders, and other financial institutions, is launching immediately, and the co-founders are counting on that SaaS licensing fee as the primary revenue driver. Worth AI plans to open up its platform for small businesses in about two months: Entrepreneurs will be able to check their business credit score on a freemium basis, with free and premium paid versions available.

“Data is expensive,” says Madhani, adding that the startup plans to take on more investors as the business grows. “We do want to make sure that we grow the business profitably.” Going from leading a 400-person company back to early-stage startup mode has been an adjustment, the siblings say. Still, launching a company the second time around does come with some advantages they did not have as first-time founders, including experience, confidence, and connections. That’s made fundraising and hiring easier, allowing the co-founders to be pickier about whom they work with.