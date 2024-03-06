Alabama Judge Tosses Corporate Transparency Act–but Only for Some Entrepreneurs. What?

A federal judge rules the Corporate Transparency Act is unconstitutional. Here’s how to know what that decision means for founders worried about complying with the anti-money laundering law.

For entrepreneurs who’ve been unsure about–or even unaware of–the Corporate Transparency Act, which ​took effect early this year, your legal requirements just got murkier.

A U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Alabama ruled that the law requiring businesses to disclose ownership details to the Treasury Department is unconstitutional–no matter how well-intended it may be. It was enacted in a bipartisan effort to crack down on money laundering and tax evasion.

“The law packs a significant regulatory punch, requiring most entities incorporated under State law to disclose personal stakeholder information to the Treasury Department’s criminal enforcement arm,” wrote U.S. District Court judge Liles C. Burke in his decision, issued on March 1. “The connection between incorporation and criminal activity is far too attenuated to justify the CTA. Indeed, if such an attenuated connection were enough, Congress’ commerce powers would be functionally limitless.” The law firms of Hughes Hubbard & Reed and Maynard Nexsen brought the suit on behalf of the National Small Business Association, a trade association representing more than 65,000 businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide, and one of its members, small-business owner Isaac Winkles. Thomas Lee, one of the attorneys who works as special counsel at Hughes Hubbard & Reed, told Inc. in an interview: “It’s taken us a while, but we’ve finally gotten the win that we expected.”

Lee, who filed the suit in November 2022, says the legal team believed that the CTA was an overreach by Congress and an infringement on individual rights. “This is an unprecedented statute,” he says. “The federal government is requiring sensitive personal information from people–who are so-called beneficial owners of these entities–without any present suspicion of criminal wrongdoing, to populate a galactic database that can be accessed by law enforcement somewhere down the road.”

On Monday, the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, known as FinCEN, issued a statement saying that the agency will comply with the court order. That means that the federal government will not enforce the Corporate Transparency Act against any of the plaintiffs, and that the plaintiffs are not required to report beneficial ownership information at this time. For those entrepreneurs relieved at the paperwork reprieve, hold off on the victory dance. This is the only court challenge to the Corporate Transparency Act so far–and the judge issued a narrow ruling. The injunction applies only to the plaintiffs in this case, meaning Isaac Winkles and any of his fellow members of the National Small Business Association.

Regulatory compliance attorney Angela Gamalski, a partner at the Detroit-based law firm Honigman, says she was “a tad surprised” by the ruling. “One hundred percent this is going to add to the confusion, because there are people jumping ahead to broadly apply the judge’s ruling,” says Gamalski. “If you weren’t part of that trade association on the day the injunction was issued, I’d be very cautious about how you move forward.”

On this issue, Gamalski says, startup founders should seek legal counsel. Her advice to clients: prepare to comply with the Corporate Transparency Act, but hold off on actually filing the paperwork for now–which, actually, won’t save you much time. “For many businesses, developing a plan to comply is going to be the more time-consuming stuff, than actually doing a filing,” she says. “The filing is a fairly simple form. It’s not necessarily a heavy lift, but there are some detailed questions, in particular for startups and early-stage companies.” This we know for sure: The deadline for reporting beneficial ownership details to the Treasury Department does not arrive until the start of 2025. Plus, there are 23 exemptions to the law, so entrepreneurs should check if they fall into any of those categories.