Amid a Startup Funding Crunch, Alexa von Tobel Has $330 Million to Spend

The early-stage venture firm Inspired Capital just raised its third round. Here’s where its founder wants to invest.

Talking to Alexa von Tobel, you wouldn’t know that we’re in the middle of a major funding crunch for startups. That’s because the Inspired Capital founder and managing partner is sitting on a mountain of cash–more money than she’s ever had at her disposal as an investor–and she’s ready to spend it.

This week, her New York City–based venture capital firm, which backs early-stage companies, announced the closure of its third fund in the past five years with $330 million in capital commitments. This most recent haul outpaces Inspired Capital’s past two funds of $200 million and $281 million, respectively. The team of investors, which also counts former Commerce Secretary and serial entrepreneur Penny Pritzker as a co-founder, is looking to back about 30 different companies ranging from pre-seed to Series A stage with checks sizing from $1 million to $15 million.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“We want to make sure that the flag is up in a very big way for the most fearless, the most aggressive, big-thinking founders,” says von Tobel, who has a portfolio of 62 companies and also hosts the Founders Project podcast with Inc. The fund is looking to invest across the country and industries with a focus on six key sectors: financial technology, health care, artificial intelligence, workforce and education, industrial manufacturing, and a category the firm calls the “new frontier” encompassing technological innovation and climate. The only area von Tobel is not interested in? Short-term hype cycles. She wants to back entrepreneurs who are thinking about their business–and potential investors–in terms of decades and have the patience to reach that payoff.

“In the last five years, we’ve seen an era of shortcuts, an era of creating synthetic value,” says von Tobel. “Building a durable business takes time… We can stand behind these founders for 15 to 20 years and say, ‘Go swing as big as you can. Let this be your life’s work.'”

The entrepreneur turned investor, who dropped out of Harvard Business School right as Lehman Brothers collapsed and launched her financial planning company LearnVest in 2008 in the midst of the financial crisis, is confident that some of the most important companies of the future will be born out of this moment–outrunning the startups that came of age during the era of cheap, easy money. It may sound counterintuitive, but von Tobel says that starting a company at a time when capital is scarce can actually be an advantage in the long-term. That’s because founders are forced to make smarter decisions about how to use their limited resources. “Constraints are incredibly powerful,” she says.

For early-stage founders looking for investors, von Tobel shared what gets Inspired Capital to yes on a pitch. Here’s how to snag a slice of her $330 million fund. Be obsessed with the problem you’re solving

To secure an investment from von Tobel, it helps to be a little bit obsessive. The Inspired Capital founder says she looks for entrepreneurs whose business is a culmination of their entire career, including first-time founders who lived out a pain point in their industry and are now working to create a solution.

“They’re really doing it, because there’s a problem that is so under their skin,” she explains. Don’t be afraid to think big

As an investor, von Tobel is very comfortable with risk and backs entrepreneurs with a similar tolerance. During pitch meetings, she likes to hear from founders who are not afraid to think big and tackle the type of seemingly intractable problems that have confounded other companies in the past. “The bigger, wilder ideas for us are the more compelling ones,” she says. “If you’re an early-stage founder doing something almost irrationally ambitious, we want to talk to you.”

Know how to grow efficiently In this higher interest rate environment, von Tobel wants to hear from founders that understand how to grow their business as efficiently as possible, focusing on product market fit and unit economics, instead of just revenue numbers.

“All of that breeds a strong DNA of a founder who’s a capital allocator, which is what we look for,” she says. Know how AI fits in

No matter what industry you’re working in, von Tobel will ask the same question: What is your company’s strategy for harnessing artificial intelligence?