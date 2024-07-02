Born Before 1974? This Investor Wants to Talk

Katerina Stroponiati, founder of the new early-stage venture capital firm Brilliant Minds, is betting that the next generation of game-changing companies will be started by entrepreneurs over 50.

After more than a decade in the startup world–launching companies and then backing them as an angel investor–Katerina Stroponiati started noticing a problem. In an industry that celebrates dorm-room startups and hoodie-clad founders under the age of 30, entrepreneurs, even ones with impressive pitches, were hitting a confidence cliff in their mid-40s, and for good reason. They were rampantly facing age discrimination, says Stroponiati.

“I saw that pattern over and over again,” she says. “They felt bad that they were founders at that age.”

The veteran venture capitalist is working to alleviate that stigma with her new early-stage fund, Brilliant Minds, which exclusively backs founders 50 years and older. Officially launched three months ago, the New York-based firm plans to invest in 15 to 18 companies ranging from the pre-seed to seed stages over the next three years with checks from $200,000 to $300,000. The fund, which has made one investment so far, is industry agnostic, but Stroponiati says she is most interested in sectors where the experience and subject matter expertise, which come with advanced age, will be an asset, such as artificial intelligence, health care, sustainability, and climate tech. “We see aging as a decline. We should see it as an opportunity,” she says. “I’m tapping into this market, which is totally overlooked. It’s like Moneyball. Everybody’s looking somewhere else.” she adds, “I’m creating a new market here.”

The demographic that Brilliant Minds is trying to capitalize on is a growing one. People are living longer and delaying retirement. The share of Americans ages 65 and older in the workforce has nearly doubled since the 1980s, according to the Pew Research Center. What’s more, high-profile success stories from the likes of Martha Stewart and Warren Buffett have offered longevity playbooks, showcasing how entrepreneurs may evolve as leaders well into their 80s and 90s.

Plus, with the startup-funding crunch persisting, this new fund comes to market at an opportune time for founders. Entrepreneurs continue to cite inflation as their most pressing problem, and now with consumers pressing back against further price increases, margins are getting squeezed. Plenty of companies are searching for injections of capital, and Brilliant Minds has already seen strong demand in the first few months. The fund has received about 500 applications from founders so far, and Stroponiati says the age mandate has produced a more diverse collection of entrepreneurs, compared with her last fund at Monday Capital and industry averages. The median age of applicants is 65, compared to the early 30s at her previous fund, and 21 percent of pitches have come from female founders. Nearly 14 percent are women of color, and 27 percent are immigrants.

Older entrepreneurs are also teaming up with younger counterparts, with 13 percent of pitches coming from multigenerational co-founder teams. Nearly two-thirds of applicants are first-time founders, and Stroponiati says they are typically highly specialized subject matter experts tackling a problem in their field. AI has opened a door for many of these non-technical founders in a way that was not possible a decade ago, she says.