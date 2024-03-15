Capital One Could Be a Colossus With Discover

The company wants to be able to slug it out with the big banks and Visa and Mastercard. For entrepreneurs, it could mean lower fees, but perhaps fewer perks.

What’s in your wallet? For more than 100 million credit card holders, that answer could be changing soon thanks to the biggest proposed corporate merger of the year.

Capital One, the banking holding company known for its ubiquitous credit cards and star-studded commercials featuring Jennifer Garner and Taylor Swift, announced it is acquiring Discover, the country’s third-largest credit card brand, in a $35.3 billion deal, giving Capital One a crucial foothold in the payment network space. While the combined company would still trail market leader JPMorgan Chase as well as American Express in annual purchase volume, the merger would crown Capital One as the largest credit card provider in terms of loans, which reached $250 billion in 2023.

This mega deal comes at a time when the credit card industry is passing milestones and feeling confident. The number of credit card accounts in the U.S. climbed to nearly 600 million at the end of 2023, the most since the New York Federal Reserve has been keeping count. The vast majority of U.S. adults — more than 80 percent — have at least one credit card. As for entrepreneurs, 95 percent of small businesses and 81 percent of solopreneurs regularly rely on credit cards for business purchases. All those folks keep swiping and tapping. Despite concerns about inflation and higher borrowing costs, consumers have remained resilient. Throughout 2023, the four biggest U.S. banks — JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo — reported higher credit card spending than the year before, and their executives continue to reiterate just how robust and healthy that spending is. With credit card companies in such a position of strength, what does this proposed merger mean for the more than 100 million customers that will be covered by the Capital One-Discover merger? When blockbuster deals like this get announced, there are typically two schools of thought.

Competition for Visa and Mastercard Both Capital One and Discover issue credit cards, meaning they approve customers for credit and maintain their accounts. Unlike Capital One, Discover also includes its own vertically-integrated payments network, which manages the actual transactions when customers use their cards. Visa and Mastercard dominate payments networks, processing more than 80 percent of all transactions, while Discover trails as a distant fourth with 5 percent market share. Discover also pales in comparison to Visa and Mastercard when it comes to the number of credit cards on its network, beating out only American Express.

With Capital One moving its cards off Visa and Mastercard’s networks and onto Discover’s, this deal could offer enough combined heft to take on the two industry giants and increase competition in both the markets for cards and payments networks. Fred Ashton, a competition economics analyst at the center-right think tank American Action Forum in Washington, D.C., argued that point in a recent research note, saying the deal “would inject competition” and create a viable alternative to Visa and Mastercard’s dominance in the payment networks, which in turn “could yield more favorable terms to merchants while expanding access to Discover’s network.”

Under that scenario, the merger could mean business owners would be able to swipe their Discover card at more places and pay lower credit card processing fees, which currently average between 1.5 percent and 3.5 percent. Not all assessments are that rosy. Other experts point out that these sorts of deals are brokered in spite of customers, not because of them. “Mergers like these in an already concentrated industry are rarely about making things better or less costly for consumers,” says Brett House, professor of professional practice in economics at Columbia Business School. Instead, House explains, these types of deals are about generating business efficiencies, lowering costs, and boosting profits. “For cardholders, there could be a mixed bag of implications.”

That view is backed up by data. In a report released just a few days before the Capital One-Discover deal was announced, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that the largest credit card companies charge substantially higher interest rates than small or medium banks — regardless of a customer’s credit risk. Large issuers were also found to be about three times more likely to charge an annual credit card fee at an average price of $157, compared with $94 for smaller issuers. Overall, these differences could cost cardholders up to $500 a year, according to the federal agency. Regulatory headwinds

The deal has already faced pushback from lawmakers. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, along with 11 other members of Congress, sent a letter to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency urging the regulators to block the merger out of concern for the potentially harmful impact the consolidation could have on consumers.

Even if the deal goes through, Philip Alberstat, managing director at the West Hollywood-based corporate finance advisory firm Embarc Advisors, says that regulatory pushback could work in cardholders’ favor, especially during a presidential election year when the Credit Card Competition Act is floating around Congress. The bipartisan piece of legislation, which was introduced last year and has won support from some small businesses, would require credit card issuers to offer the option of at least two networks, one of which must be a network other than Visa or Mastercard. He predicts that level of political pressure is likely to keep Capital One on its best behavior — at least for the first couple of years after the deal closes. “I think if someone sort of steps out of line, people will pay attention to that,” says Alberstat. “It’ll probably be good for consumers for the short term.”

An uncertain future for rewards programs But in another scenario for swipe-happy entrepreneurs, Alberstat warns that cardholders could start to see their beloved points and perks reduced, because those programs will no longer be as lucrative for the credit card companies in a more competitive market. That’s what played out in the airline industry over the past 20 years, he explains. Airlines, which are pretty stingy today, used to be much more generous about rewards.

“Long term, I think a lot of the benefits and perks will probably go away, or they’ll be watered down,” says Alberstat. “There will be much more kind of equilibrium amongst all the credit card players.”