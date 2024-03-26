Consumer Confidence Little Changed in March

The overall mood among consumers did not change much in March, as Americans’ increasing optimism about the current state of the economy was overshadowed by their stress about the future.

The overall Consumer Confidence Index nudged down slightly to 104.7 from a downwardly revised measure of 104.8 in February, according to a survey from the Conference Board released on Tuesday. Economists had expected the gauge to rise to 107. The index measuring how consumers feel about the current labor market and business conditions rose to 151 in March, up from 147.6 in February. That increase was mostly driven by an upbeat assessment of the current job market.

But when asked about their forecast for the next six months, consumers were decidely more negative. The gauge measuring consumers’ outlook for income, business, and labor market conditions, slumped to 73.8, down from 76.3 last month, and hit its lowest level since October. Each component that makes up the index–the assessment of future business conditions, future labor market condition, and income expectations–all declined. “Over the last six months, confidence has been moving sideways with no real trend to the upside or downside either by income or age group,” said Conference Board chief economist Dana Peterson in a statement with the survey. Peterson added that, “Consumers remained concerned with elevated price levels,” for groceries and gas, in particular, and that respondents, “expressed more concern about the U.S. political environment.”

Gauging the mood of consumers can be tricky. Monthly measures, such as the Conference Board’s index, can be volatile, because how people feel is often affected by the constant swings in things like gas prices, which have risen by about 27 cents per gallon since February, and the stock market, which was one area in the survey where consumers were decidedly upbeat. Still, the periodic vibe check with consumers can often serve as an important precursor for other economic indicators, like retail sales and consumer spending, which is by far the largest driver of U.S. economic growth.

“Understanding households perceptions is important for the trajectory of spending even if the two don’t always move in lockstep. Specifically, if households grow increasingly concerned about their income prospects, we may see more of a moderation in consumption,” wrote Wells Fargo senior economist Tim Quinlan and economist Shannon Seery Grein in a research note published Tuesday after the consumer confidence data was released. “A still-sturdy labor market is helping prop up spending today, but we expect a moderation in job growth will translate to weaker wage gains and thus spending as the year progresses.” The view of current business conditions converged toward the meh muddy middle this month. Compared with February, fewer consumers said business conditions were good, and fewer said business conditions were bad. When asked about how business conditions would fare over the next six months, the overall response was pessimistic with more people saying they would worsen, but still, a greater share of consumers also predicted that conditions would improve. The share of consumers, who believe a recession is likely over the next 12 months, also fell.