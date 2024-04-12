Consumer Sentiment Dips More Than Expected as Stubborn Inflation Takes a Toll

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index fell in April, as moods dim about both the current state of the economy and where it could be headed.

Consumers are still feeling some strain from inflation, and they are not happy about it.

Consumer sentiment slipped more than expected in April, according to preliminary results from a University of Michigan monthly survey that was released on Friday. The overall consumer sentiment index fell to 77.9 from 79.4 in March. Economists forecasted the index would decrease to 79. Within the overall index, one of the underlying gauges, which specifically measures how consumers feel about the current state of the economy, slid to 79.3, down from 82.5 the month before.

Consumers are also feeling more pessimistic about where the economy could be headed. The underlying gauge measuring consumer expectations for the future dropped to 77.0 in April, down from 77.4 in March. Despite these across-the-board decreases, consumer moods have “remained remarkably steady” since the start of this year, said University of Michigan associate professor Joanne Hsu, who serves as director of the surveys of consumers, in a statement with the survey release. Changes under five points, such as were measured in the preliminary April survey, are not statistically significant, she added, so this latest batch of data represents more of a lateral move.

“Consumers perceived little change in the state of the economy,” said Hsu. “Expectations over personal finances, business conditions, and labor markets have all been stable over the last four months. However, a slight uptick in inflation expectations in April reflects some frustration that the inflation slowdown may have stalled.”

Indeed, consumers are predicting that they may be stuck with rising prices for the foreseeable future. Expectations for inflation over the year ahead increased to 3.1 percent in April, up from 2.9 percent last month. Over the long run, consumers expect inflation to rise to 3 percent, up from 2.8 percent in April. “People are slightly less confident that inflation is moving in the right direction,” says Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst at the personal finance site NerdWallet. “The last time we had a considerable spate of high inflation, people were generally less informed: they weren’t facing rapid-fire headlines and social media hot-takes on the topic at every turn.”

Renter added, “Now, it’s likely safe to say people are both more aware of and potentially more sensitive to slight changes in the inflation rate.”