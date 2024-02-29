The Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Spiked in January — as Expected

The core personal consumption expenditures price index rose by the most in a year, putting entrepreneurs’ hopes for an interest rate cut on hold.

The Federal Reserve‘s fight to tamp down inflation is not won yet.

In January, policymakers’ favorite gauge for inflation surged. The personal consumption expenditures price index increased by 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. The core PCE index, which strips out the more volatile food and energy costs, rose by 0.4 percent, the largest monthly increase in a year.

While that spike in prices last month was in line with what economists had expected, it is still “unwelcome” news, says Washington State University assistant economics professor Chris Clarke. “We can’t easily dismiss it as a one-month bump, because of seasonal adjustments or other things. There is a real chance we have some underlying uptick going on,” says Clarke, noting the similar upward trends in the consumer price index and the producer price index. “If when the February numbers come out a month from now, we continue to see this high of a figure, that’ll be a problem.” Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and other members of the FOMC will likely be stuck in a wait-and-see mode to determine whether this monthly bump really was just a one-off or is a real trend showing a resurgence in inflation. But no matter what the data indicates next month, Clarke says this January jump is enough to take a March interest rate cut off the table. That means business owners will most likely not see borrowing costs start to come down until this summer.

“The broad fight of inflation is over. This is no longer the most important economic issue in the country. That doesn’t mean everything’s all fine and dandy,” says Clarke, who explains that this data has real implications for the Federal Reserve’s timetable to lower borrowing costs. “If rates are held high for too long, recession risks increase.”

When measured out over the longer term, the price changes were closer within reach of the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent inflation goal. The PCE index increased by 2.4 percent over the past 12 months, and the core PCE index climbed by 2.8 percent. When averaged out over a period of three and six months, that core gauge edged up by 2.6 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. Those historic measures are within a “totally normal” range, says Clarke. “This is nothing to fret about.” In nominal terms, consumer spending increased by 0.2 percent in January as shoppers shelled on services (particularly housing and utilities), financial services, insurance, and health care. But when accounting for the largest monthly increase in inflation in the past 12 months, real levels of spending actually dipped by 0.1 percent.

As Wells Fargo noted in an analysis released after the PCE report, “The real eye-catcher in this morning’s data was the 1.0 percent jump in personal income, or the largest gain since the start of 2021 when pandemic-related stimulus was still funneling into the household sector.”