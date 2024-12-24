For Brands, 2024 Was the Year of Weird

The best way to get attention in ever-crowded markets? Do something unexpected—and maybe a little off.

My favorite piece of business advice this year came from Jen Zeszut. The serial entrepreneur, who has made a career of building consumer brands—most recently at her better-for-you boxed macaroni-and-cheese brand Goodles, which she co-founded with actor Gal Gadot in 2021—spoke at the Inc. 5000 Conference back in October. Zeszut explained to the crowd of founders how she infiltrates crowded sectors and shelves, effectively competing against legacy brands with much deeper pockets and heftier advertising budgets.

“We can’t outspend them, so we have to out-weird them,” said Zeszut at the conference in Palm Desert, California. “A little bit of joy and a little bit of weird goes a long, long way.” The Goodles CEO, who raised a $13 million Series A fundraising round in 2023 following a year of 33x growth for the Santa Cruz, California, startup, advised her fellow entrepreneurs to lean into their own version of different. “What is your weird?” Zeszut told the audience to ask themselves. “How do you stand out? Be you—whatever that is—and just go all in. You can be scrappier. You can be weirder. You can be more authentic.”

