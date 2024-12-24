For Brands, 2024 Was the Year of Weird
The best way to get attention in ever-crowded markets? Do something unexpected—and maybe a little off.
BY ALI DONALDSON, STAFF REPORTER @ALICDONALDSON
Illustration: Inc; Photo: Auntie Anne’s, Nails.INC, Scrub Daddy
My favorite piece of business advice this year came from Jen Zeszut. The serial entrepreneur, who has made a career of building consumer brands—most recently at her better-for-you boxed macaroni-and-cheese brand Goodles, which she co-founded with actor Gal Gadot in 2021—spoke at the Inc. 5000 Conference back in October. Zeszut explained to the crowd of founders how she infiltrates crowded sectors and shelves, effectively competing against legacy brands with much deeper pockets and heftier advertising budgets.
“We can’t outspend them, so we have to out-weird them,” said Zeszut at the conference in Palm Desert, California. “A little bit of joy and a little bit of weird goes a long, long way.”
The Goodles CEO, who raised a $13 million Series A fundraising round in 2023 following a year of 33x growth for the Santa Cruz, California, startup, advised her fellow entrepreneurs to lean into their own version of different.
“What is your weird?” Zeszut told the audience to ask themselves. “How do you stand out? Be you—whatever that is—and just go all in. You can be scrappier. You can be weirder. You can be more authentic.”
This past year, companies listened and obliged. Consumer brands embraced the weird factor, and it worked. These businesses got our attention at Inc., so we compiled a list of some of the most head-turning, eyebrow-raising, just downright bizarre products that hit the market in 2024.
Auntie Anne’s Pretzel-Inspired Perfume
Auntie Anne’s, the mall food-court and airport terminal staple, expanded from soft pretzels into fragrance. In August, the Atlanta-based chain launched its own perfume called Knead. The scent, which was available in a one-ounce bottle for $25 and a 3.4-ounce bottle for $45, included “notes of buttery dough, salt and a hint of sweetness” and evoked “the experience of passing an Auntie Anne’s store and inhaling the nostalgic aroma of their pretzels,” according to the company. The Auntie Anne’s faithful got the chance to snag the perfume online and at a “Pretzel Parfumerie” pop-up event in the Soho neighborhood of New York.
McDonald’s Nail Polish
Move over Sephora—McDonald’s made its entry into the beauty market this year. The fast-food chain teamed up with the British company Nails Inc. to design a line of nail polishes, stickers, and press-on nails inspired by McDonald’s and its famous burgers and fries. The products were even dollar-menu friendly, costing between $6.99 and $8.99. For anyone looking for a last-minute present or a glittery gold polish for their next holiday party, the collaboration is still available online.
This isn’t the first time Nails Inc. has engaged in an out-there collab: It has previously released products in partnership with brands such as Squishmallows, White Claw, and Froot Loops.
Salt & Straw’s Beer-Infused Ice Cream
During the sweltering summer heat, there are few things more refreshing than a sip of beer or a lick of ice cream, so Salt & Straw set out to combine the two with a limited-edition Brewers Series of beer-infused flavors. The Portland, Oregon-based ice cream company, which enjoys a cult following and backing from Danny Meyer, is no stranger to experimenting with offbeat ingredients and funky flavors. Still, even it admitted that this collaboration with five different microbreweries was “boundary pushing,” according to the company. The beer flavors, which spanned from lagers to stouts, launched in June online and in the company’s more than three dozen scoop shop locations.
Scrub Daddy’s Dunkin’ Donut-Shaped Sponge
After launching a line of spiked iced coffees and teas in 2023, Dunkin’ earned this spot on Inc.’s annual weird list by making a foray into the cleaning aisle. The Canton, Massachusetts-based chain, which made waves this past Halloween by embracing a strategy of unhinged marketing across social media, collaborated with Scrub Daddy to produce doughnut-shaped sponges in honor of National Doughnut Day. The two pack, which cost $9.98, included a pink sprinkle doughnut sponge and an orange one with a bite taken out of it. Customers must have enjoyed the good, weird fun. The limited-edition sponges sold out online.
Liquid Death’s Van Leeuwen Hot Fudge Sundae-Flavored Sparkling Water
To cap off the year of weird, two brands that have mastered the art of stunt marketing combined forces. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, a New York City-based brand that has generated brand awareness and sales through shock-value flavors like Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, Hidden Valley Ranch, and Grey Poupon, teamed up with the $1.4 billion canned water brand Liquid Death, which has sold everything from skateboards infused with Tony Hawk’s blood to Steve-O voodoo dolls. Together, the two companies unveiled a hot fudge sundae flavor of sparkling water. The “very limited-edition” eight-pack scored rave reviews online and sold out. Out-weirding accomplished.
