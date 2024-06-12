Governor Hochul Said $15 Congestion Pricing Would Hurt New York City Businesses. This Expert Disagrees

After more than a decade of debates and controversy, congestion pricing is back at a standstill.

At the end of this month, New York was set to become the first city in the country to charge drivers a fee to use the city’s busiest streets during peak rush hour times, all in an effort to cut down on traffic and emissions. To enter lower Manhattan, passenger cars would have to pay a $15 toll. The pricing program, which New York Governor Kathy Hochul halted just weeks before launching, was expected to reduce traffic and raise an additional $1 billion in revenue that would be set aside for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to fund public transportation. Gov. Hochul instructed the MTA to pause the program indefinitely. Why? To protect small businesses, whose customers drive into Manhattan, she said.

Congestion pricing is not a new concept. The policy has been batted around for more than 60 years. Singapore became the first place to put the pricing scheme to the test back in the 1970s when it began charging vehicles a toll to drive into the central business district during morning rush hour. Other cities like London, Stockholm, and Milan followed with their own versions, but advocates of congestion pricing have struggled to make headway in the car-centric United States. Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon have considered pricing programs, but no American city has implemented one yet. In New York, the opposition has been heated. Some groups of small business owners protested against the program, arguing it would raise the price of deliveries and deter out-of-town customers. Area truckers even sued to block the policy from going into effect, but other city business leaders, with employees that depend on the subway and bus lines to get to work, have been vocal proponents and expressed disappointment over the pause.

Governor Hochul’s decision to halt congestion pricing was applauded by business associations like the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, but entrepreneurs, who are concerned about the prospect of sinking sales and tighter margins, may not have as much reason to worry as they think. Gernot Wagner, a climate economist at the Columbia University Business School who has studied the potential impact of congestion pricing in New York, disagrees with the governor’s assessment. In cities where congestion pricing is the norm, businesses and the local economy have not been harmed, he says. Instead, the policy has often bolstered entrepreneurs.

In London, drivers are charged £15 a day to enter the most heavily trafficked parts of the city. When surveyed about the toll’s impact, 69 percent of businesses in London said there was none at all, and 22 percent reported a positive change, citing cost savings from faster deliveries. Only 9 percent of businesses reported a negative impact. Congestion pricing has been effective in reducing the number of cars on the roads, but that has not translated into fewer people eating at restaurants or shopping at stores, Wagner says. Some consumers have just changed their mode of transportation.

“Retail business clearly isn’t hurt by fewer cars, more pedestrians,” he says. “Pedestrians, cyclists, basically people who spend more time in the city, closer to business,” he adds, “tend to spend more money.”

What’s more, the status quo is actually causing more harm to businesses in lower Manhattan, Wagner says. New York’s heavy traffic, which has become increasingly gridlocked since the pandemic, imposes a hefty cost in terms of lost time and productivity. Using a detailed cost-benefit analysis, Wagner calculated that expense adds up to about $150 per car during rush hour. By alleviating heavy traffic, congestion pricing will even help business owners that depend on their vehicles, Wagner says. Entrepreneurs, such as contractors, electricians, and delivery drivers, will be able to travel to job sites more quickly and tack on more clients to their schedule.

“The big problem is this perception of believing that driving into a limited space is free. It is just not,” says Wagner. “There is this massive externality that, frankly, drivers don’t pay.”