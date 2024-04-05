How Brands Transformed the Solar Eclipse Into a Once-in-a-Generation Marketing Event

The continental United States won’t see a celestial event like this for another 21 years. Businesses are going all in.

On Monday afternoon, more than 31 million people across North America will be shrouded in darkness for up to four minutes by a total solar eclipse, and that brief spectacle–which has been dubbed the Great American Eclipse–has taken on celestial proportions not just for scientists and amateur astronomers, but for businesses as well.

This is not the first trip around the sun for the New York-based glasses brand, which ran a similar promotion for the 2017 solar eclipse. At that time, the company had fewer than 100 locations, some of which were not even near the path of totality, but that didn’t stop customers from lining up outside as eclipse glasses became difficult to find, says Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa. “When we looked at the calendar and saw another total eclipse was coming up, it seemed natural for us to offer glasses again,” says Gilboa, whose team has been planning the promotion for months. “This time around, I think we were a bit better prepared for the volume.”

With one to four million people expected to travel to see the eclipse–flocking to the path of totality, stretching through Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, Maine, and Canada–the tourism impact of the eclipse is bound to be significant. In Vermont, alone, $50 million is expected to change hands during the event, according to a report from state treasurer Michael Pieciak. In Erie, Pennsylvania, hotel room prices are up 273 percent from this time last year, according to data from the hotel and accommodation search platform Trivago–a surge on par with what the platform saw during Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour. The city even cracked the top-five-most searched destinations from April 7 through 9 alongside popular spring break destinations like Las Vegas, New York, and Orlando.

These days, few events can attract this sheer amount of eyeballs, so businesses don’t want to let this cosmic moment go to waste. Here are a handful of the best eclipse promotions and what entrepreneurs can learn from them. Tap into the cultural conversation

Warby Parker started handing out eclipse glasses on April 1 and expects the most interest from its dozen stores in the Austin and Dallas areas–both of which are in the path of totality and expecting massive amounts of visitors. By the time the sun is shining again, Gilboa estimates the company will have given away hundreds of thousands of pairs. “This upcoming eclipse is a once-in-a-generation event,” he says. “And we love finding opportunities to kind of inject ourselves into current events.”

That’s because when you become part of the zeitgeist, Gilboa says, the return is clear. “Even if people are not shopping in that moment, they may come back. They may tell friends, and ultimately it will translate into business impact,” he says. “If we can drive more foot traffic, more awareness, we have a pretty high conversion.” Capitalize on customer essentials

When eclipse tourists hit the road for an ideal viewing spot, Boogie Board, a reusable writing pad manufacturer based in Kent, Ohio, wants to be in the backseat. In an excited effort to market its childrens’ sketch pads as a screen-free activity for eclipse travelers, it handed them out for free. For 24 hours on March 14, customers could get either one Sketch Pals Doodle Board or one Jot Pocket Writing Tablet for free, which are normally $19.99, after paying tax and shipping.

Within those 24 hours, the brand parted with more than 1,000 Boogie Boards for the cost of “just pay shipping,” and saw an 87 percent spike in referral web traffic, driven mainly by media and influencers who shared the free promotion. The strategy continued to pay off long after the giveaway. From the date of the promotion through the end of March, overall website sales increased 39 percent year-over-year, proving the campaign’s value in exposure and sales, says Hunter Morris, vice president of product strategy and marketing. He notes that the brand typically does giveaway promotions like this once a year, but he felt as though the “stars aligned,” Morris says, for this particular occasion. As a product company that already promotes itself as a “travel essential,” it only made sense to capitalize on customers who planned to make eclipse adventures. Being headquartered along the path of totality made the brand’s marketing efforts feel even more natural, he adds.

Get in on the experience Some brands have witnessed many eclipses, like 107-year-old Omaha Steaks. The Omaha, Nebraska-based prepared-meats company can attest to the positive impact of marketing during a celestial event. The company is offering 50 percent off its Eclipse of the Burgs, a 41-item burger bundle valued at $376, arguing that its burgers “eclipse every other burger,” according to president and CEO Nate Rempe. The brand’s products are flash frozen, so many customers stock up for future events like summer cookouts and Father’s Day, for which Omaha Steaks also runs deals. The best thing about running a promotion during a rare event, says Rempe, is the opportunity to cut through the noise.

“We can give people a unique burger that they may have never had before, like a filet mignon burger, during a unique time, which they hardly ever have–an eclipse,” Rempe says, noting that brands that apply creativity to their advertising during these moments give themselves a competitive advantage. The promotion started in late February and goes through April 8, dropping to $159 per bundle with free shipping, which Omaha Steaks says keeps it on track to sell 500,000 boxes of burgers. Start planning-now

Consumers can also go straight into dessert with plenty of celestial sweets to choose from. The drive-in fast-food chain Sonic has added a Blackout Slush Float to the menu for a limited time, and Oreos has been capitalizing on interest with its Space Dunk flavor that first hit shelves back in January.

The key to sweet success, say entrepreneurs, is to take your time. For businesses aiming to concoct special-edition flavors well before their customers even know a solar eclipse is on the horizon, takes time and foresight. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, which landed on the Inc. 5000 for the past five straight years, had a team of 20 to 30 employees working on the brand’s four themed flavors starting in June, and the Columbus, Ohio-based company began promoting the limited-edition drop back in February. It also takes time for “the word to spread,” says Beth Stallings, director of innovation on the research and development team. The flavors launched in Jeni’s 86 scoop shops and website on March 28, and then moved into wholesale a week later. That offers enough breathing room for e-commerce orders to arrive by eclipse day and is “far enough in advance where you can come and try them, so you’re not hearing about it on April 10,” she adds.

“It takes, for us, about a month [for] our message to hit broadly,” says Stallings, who adds Jeni’s learned that the hard way. Back in 2021, the ice cream brand launched a collaboration with Dolly Parton after only a couple weeks of hyping it up, and customers did not find out about the limited-edition flavor until after it was no longer available–leaving them disappointed in the scoop line.