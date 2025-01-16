How Teal Health Aims to Save Lives With Its At-Home Cervical Cancer Tests

With two sons under the age of 8, Kara Egan found herself constantly heading to the doctor’s office, but never for herself. The Bay Area health technology investor figured if she was missing checkups and Pap smear appointments, plenty of other women—especially those who worked hourly jobs and risked losing their paychecks—were skipping their regular cervical cancer screenings too.

Data shows Egan was not alone. Even though cervical cancer is the fourth-most-common and the fourth-deadliest cancer among women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer women have been getting tested in recent years. Researchers found that the share of women overdue for their cervical cancer screenings jumped from 14 percent in 2005 to 23 percent in 2019. Over the past four years, Egan has been working to change those statistics with her startup: Teal Health. The San Francisco-based women’s health company, which she co-founded with interventional radiologist and Stanford University School of Medicine professor Avnesh Thako in 2020, is trying to bring to market the first at-home cervical cancer screening test approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The medical device, which is called the Teal Wand, looks like an elongated plastic-encased tampon and works in a similar fashion. A patient inserts the wand into her vagina and swabs for cells before removing the applicator. “One of the only silver linings of Covid was that we moved the whole world to telehealth and saw that this can be done, and that it’s actually preferred,” says Egan, who also serves as CEO. “Everyone got a lot more comfortable with at-home testing.”

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

The screening test was submitted to the FDA in the fourth quarter of last year and has already received Breakthrough Device Designation, which means the approval process will be fast-tracked. Egan, who is bullish on Teal’s chances for federal approval, says the process typically takes about seven to eight months. Even though the product is stuck in regulatory purgatory, the mission behind it is heading into the new year with even more runway. Teal Health founders Avnesh Thakor and Kara Egan. Photo: Teal Teal Health secured an additional $10 million in seed funding, led by Laurene Powell Jobs’s Emerson Collective and Forerunner Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on consumer innovation. The fundraising round also included strategic investor Labcorp, Metadora, and high-profile names including Serena Ventures and Chelsea Clinton. This latest injection of capital brings their total fundraising up to $23 million, including a $1.68 million Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Cancer Institute. “I have really high standards for my investors in terms of responsiveness and running a good process, because I was on the other side,” says Egan. “Investors aren’t always as thoughtful about the entrepreneurs’ time.” Her advice: “It’s better to get to a fast no than a long maybe.”

This round, getting to yes meant having answers to investor questions about Teal’s go-to market strategy. Once the startup received FDA approval, how would they launch the wand, expand rapidly, and persuade patients to try the device in place of their typical Pap smear appointment? Teal plans to launch first in California before rolling out nationwide, says Egan, who has already spoken with insurance providers, employers, and hospital systems about making sure the device is fully covered, just like an in-office test. But in an era of social media feeds filled with snake oil solutions masking as medical care, the even tougher audience may be women themselves. “Women get a lot of incorrect information about wellness,” says Egan. “A lot of people aren’t really clear what the Pap smear is. We know to do it, but we don’t realize it’s a cervical cancer screening.” She adds, “That education is really important.” To cut through that noise that persists online, in group chats, and even around the dinner table, the founder is counting on a strategy that builds trust with patients through a message of expertise, transparency, and ease of use. That will start with the stamp of approval Teal hopes to earn from the FDA and its clinical track record. To support its case before the federal agency, the startup conducted a 17-site clinical trial of more than 600 women to show how their device compared with a clinician collection in terms of accuracy and preference. The trial found that 94 percent of participants preferred the wand to the standard test in a doctor’s office, and 87 percent said they would be more likely to get screened if the wand was available.