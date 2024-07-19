How This First-Time Founder Went From a $25,000 Check to Nearly Half a Million in Funding

Chudi Iregbulem always knew he wanted to start his own company. That’s the reason he became a software engineer. In 2021, after honing his technical skills during stints at Caviar, ESPN, and Amazon, the son of Nigerian immigrants left the safety of his full-time job in big tech to focus on building his own company: Beatmatch.

The Los Angeles-based startup bills itself as the social app for music fans, connecting users with live events and fellow fans. One of Iregbulem’s own regrets sparked the idea. In 2016, the recent college grad was living near ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut. Local concerts were scarce. So when one of the aspiring rappers from VH1’s show Love and Hip Hop came to town, Iregbulem wanted to see her perform. The tickets cost only $10, but none of his friends were interested. Not feeling up to attending alone, Iregbulem missed out on seeing Cardi B a year before “Bodak Yellow,” the lead single from her debut album Invasion of Privacy, hit No. 1 on the charts in the summer of 2017. Iregbulem learned his lesson. Not wanting to miss out on another show from an up-and-coming artist just because he had no one to go with, he created Beatmatch. The app connects with users’ musical tastes through streaming apps like Spotify and Apple to help them find local concerts — and, more important, people to attend them with. Here’s how the first-time founder raised enough money to turn his idea into a reality.

$25,000 SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) from Visible Hands Beatmatch received its first injection of capital from Visible Hands, a pre-seed venture capital firm in Boston that focuses on founders from underrepresented groups. This successful pitch gave Iregbulem the assurance he needed to quit his full-time job at Amazon and go all-in on Beatmatch, which he had been building as a side hustle for about two and a half years. He originally planned to spend the money on marketing to increase his user base but ended up using most of the funds just “keeping the lights on,” he says. That included covering his own living expenses. As a technical founder, the money gave Iregbulem enough time to take his social media app from about 70 percent complete to ready for primetime. “I did put myself on a salary early on,” says Iregbulem, who calculated his paycheck using data from a founder salary report compiled by the startup-focused accounting firm Pilot. “Essentially, I was the engineering cost.” $120,000 Techstars Music accelerator program Wanting to keep costs low and extend his runway as much as possible, Iregbulem kept handling all of the company’s technical and product needs himself and used the money from his acceptance into the Techstars Music accelerator to hire part-time contractors and interns to help with his go-to-market growth strategy.

“At the time, TikTok was going crazy. People [were] going viral overnight,” recalls Iregbulem. “We definitely wanted to take advantage of the algorithm and platform.” The Beatmatch team established a paid brand ambassador program for college students to help with marketing through events and social media content. “We landed upon a format of these street interviews that was really effective for us,” he adds. The app’s brand ambassadors went around campus interviewing their classmates about dating struggles and their music turn-offs. These TikTok videos attracted millions of views, all through organic reach #uwseattle #seattle #music #dating ♬ original sound – Beatmatch @beatmatch What genre of music is a turn off when dating? #uw $60,000 $30,000 from Warner Music Group and another $30,000 from Concord Music Group Through Techstars Music, Iregbulem secured backing from two of the biggest names in the music industry: Warner Music Group and Concord Music Group. “Techstars is known to be one of the top accelerators, and so having that sort of prestige tied to your company is definitely a benefit and definitely helped in terms of fundraising,” he says. “That network really opened us up into the music industry and got us connections that would otherwise probably have taken years to build.”