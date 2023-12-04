How Van Leeuwen Turned Mac and Cheese Into a Winning Ice Cream Ingredient

Co-founder and CEO Ben Van Leeuwen opens up his playbook on how entrepreneurs can make the weird factor work for their business.

Three years ago, Kraft Foods approached Van Leeuwen, a New York City-based gourmet ice cream brand, with a very strange proposition.

Kraft, a 120-year-old cheese brand, wanted to team up with Van Leeuwen to create a new ice cream flavor inspired by Kraft’s famous boxed macaroni and cheese.

Co-founder and CEO Ben Van Leeuwen had never collaborated with a mass-market brand before, but he thought an idea that strange would attract some attention. And that’s exactly what his business needed at the time. Van Leeuwen was growing in the New York and California markets, but was still a relatively niche player in the frozen food aisle–and had no budget for advertising. Any stunt that could bring public attention to Van Leeuwen ice cream seemed like a good idea. “The juxtaposition of mac and cheese and ice cream is so good and so extreme that it shocks people. That kind of shock really excited us,” recalls Van Leeuwen, who says it took about a week to concoct the recipe for the bright orange flavor. “It was such a shock flavor, but actually really good when you tasted it.”

Van Leeuwen assumed the wacky flavor would generate news headlines and social media buzz, but not actually sell that well, so the company only produced about 5,000 pints. The mac and cheese ice cream sold out on their website “in like 30 seconds,” Van Leeuwen says. “We really weren’t expecting that.”

Six months later, Van Leeuwen launched a bigger batch of the flavor, selling about 25,000 pints in the span of a week. “That’s not nothing at ten bucks a pint,” says Van Leeuwen, who brought the flavor back for a third time this past October on a much larger scale in Walmart stores. Before launching a collaboration like this, Van Leeuwen advises other founders to make sure their brand is established enough on its own. Otherwise, Van Leeuwen cautions, your brand equity runs the risk of getting “watered down” by a partner with a household name. He purposely did not start rolling out these “wacky mass-market collabs” until 13 years into business. And to make the weird factor really work, Van Leeuwen says the collaboration still has to feel genuine to your brand and be pertinent to your customer base.

While Kraft and Van Leeuwen seem like very different brands on the surface, Van Leeuwen sees both companies as comfort food producers. Plus, when it comes down to the flavor profile, the ingredients are not actually that strange when combined. Kraft’s powdered cheese mix is cultured milk, which works very well in ice cream, Van Leeuwen explains.