Mielle Organics Founder Monique Rodriguez to Launch Her Own Venture Fund

A year after selling her hair care brand to Procter & Gamble, the entrepreneur is looking for other founders to back.

About a year after selling her hair-care brand Mielle Organics to the consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble, Monique Rodriguez is setting her sights on a new goal: starting a venture fund.

The entrepreneur, alongside her husband and Mielle co-founder Melvin Rodriguez, is planning to launch her own investment fund, which she confirmed before a live audience on Thusday last week at Female Founders Day, an event produced by the Female Founder Collective, a network for female-led businesses. Rodriguez did not provide specifics in terms of their timeline or target size of the fund, and requests for comment were unanswered at the time of publication. In conversation with Inc. Executive Editor Diana Ransom, Roriguez said that the fund’s mission would drive all of her future investments in other founders.

“I want to be that person I didn’t have in this space,” said Rodriguez, referring to her trials in fund raising. “I didn’t realize how hard it is to actually raise money. It’s extremely hard, especially being a Black woman and not having the experience, and not having the resources, access, and mentorship.” After bootstrapping for the first seven years, the entrepreneur did eventually raise funding. First, New Voices managing director Richelieu Dennis signed on in March 2020. Then, in 2021, she raised a non-dilutive nine-figure round, which has been reported at $100 million, from Berkshire Partners, a private equity firm based in Boston.

Rodriguez’s move into investing is part of a larger trend. The entrepreneur will join the ranks of Black women VCs like Backstage Capital founder Arlan Hamilton, Fearless Fund co-founder Arian Simone, New Community Transformation Fund founding partner Danielle Shoots, and even Serena Williams just as the number of first-time Black fund managers is on the rise, according to 2023 report from the non-profit BLCK VC. Black fund managers are more likely to back women and racially diverse founders, but have much less money at their disposal. The majority of Black-led funds have less than $50 million in assets under management and tend to be 35 percent smaller than their target fund size.

Still, that influx of new investors and capital comes at a crucial time for entrepreneurs, especially those from underrepresented groups. While the entire startup ecosystem has been contending with a capital crunch, Black founders have faced an even more drastic investor pull back that far outpaces the overall market decline. Last year, funding to Black-led startups plummeted 71 percent, compared with the 37 percent drop in total venture investment, according to Crunchbase data. That means of the $140 billion in venture funding injected into U.S. startups in 2023, Black founders received less than half of a percent–marking the lowest amount and the smallest share in seven years. At the same time, grant programs tailored to black entrepreneurs that have tried to fill the gap have faced lawsuits and subsequent financial difficulties, as Inc. has reported. Rodriguez knows that struggle firsthand. After bootstrapping Mielle Organics for the first seven years, she decided to raise outside capital and found herself facing rejections and last-minute term sheet changes. One group of investors reneged on an earlier agreement and presented an ultimatum: $2 million for 40 percent of the company. It “was a very bad deal,” Rodriguez told Inc. “Our lack of experience and expertise caught up with us very quickly.”

It took walking away from that offer and a few more months to find the right investor in Richelieu Dennis, who offered $5 million for 10 percent of the company. That initial deal laid the groundwork for every round that followed, Rodriguez said, including the full acquisition by P&G, which was completed in 2023.