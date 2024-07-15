An Ode to Checks: Why the Paper IOU Will Endure at America’s Small Businesses

One of the company’s clients, a major academic institution, mailed the payment to HAI’s old address, and CEO Beth Maser says it took her team about six weeks of cutting through red tape to get the check reissued and deposited.

“It is what it is. Do I love having an overhead expense for buying and mailing paper checks? No, but it is a cost of doing business,” says Maser, whose team has been aggressively pushing clients to adopt electronic payments, but not always with success. The share of HAI customers that pay by check has dropped from about 50 percent five years ago, but 30 percent still choose to send checks. The 55-year-old CEO says, “Maybe it’s my generation, my demographic, but it never crossed my mind to ever say we will never take a check.”

Checkbooks have become a rarity in the checkout line, and retailers are hastening the decline of the old-school habit among consumers. Target became the latest national chain to tell shoppers that its stores will no longer accept personal checks beginning today, joining Whole Foods and Aldi. But when it comes to business-to-business payments, cutting paper checks is still common practice, founders say, with some businesses collecting the majority of their fees by mail. Despite the additional costs, hassles, and risks, entrepreneurs keep accepting checks from clients and vendors with no plans to stop any time soon.