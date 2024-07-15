An Ode to Checks: Why the Paper IOU Will Endure at America’s Small Businesses
Unlike Target, founders say they don’t have the freedom to turn down old-school paper checks–and that’s totally fine with them.
BY ALI DONALDSON, STAFF REPORTER @ALICDONALDSON
Illustration: Inc.; Source images: Getty Images
When History Associates Incorporated, a history consulting firm in Rockville, Maryland, moved into a new office last November, something important got lost in the changeover: a check for more than half a million dollars.
One of the company’s clients, a major academic institution, mailed the payment to HAI’s old address, and CEO Beth Maser says it took her team about six weeks of cutting through red tape to get the check reissued and deposited.
“It is what it is. Do I love having an overhead expense for buying and mailing paper checks? No, but it is a cost of doing business,” says Maser, whose team has been aggressively pushing clients to adopt electronic payments, but not always with success. The share of HAI customers that pay by check has dropped from about 50 percent five years ago, but 30 percent still choose to send checks. The 55-year-old CEO says, “Maybe it’s my generation, my demographic, but it never crossed my mind to ever say we will never take a check.”
Checkbooks have become a rarity in the checkout line, and retailers are hastening the decline of the old-school habit among consumers. Target became the latest national chain to tell shoppers that its stores will no longer accept personal checks beginning today, joining Whole Foods and Aldi. But when it comes to business-to-business payments, cutting paper checks is still common practice, founders say, with some businesses collecting the majority of their fees by mail. Despite the additional costs, hassles, and risks, entrepreneurs keep accepting checks from clients and vendors with no plans to stop any time soon.
It likely will take at least another generation for paper checks to completely phase out and be replaced by electronic money transfers, such as bank-to-bank payments through the Automated Clearing House, and other digital alternatives like PayPal and Venmo, says Texas Christian University economics professor Stephen Quinn, who studies financial history and has written about the rise and decline of checking.
“With checks, that network is shrinking. It’s been shrinking for a long time,” says Quinn. “The network can take a long time to die.”
Since peaking in 1995, checks, an ancient means of exchange that dates back to the first millennium-era Mediterranean, have declined in use with consumers abandoning the paper slips at a more rapid rate than businesses, according to the Atlanta Fed. In fact, business transactions still account for about half of all checks written. For many founders, any source of revenue they can generate–even paper checks–is worth accepting, because that level of service and accommodation resonates with clients. That reputation outweighs any additional hassle and expense that come with storing paper, tracking mailed payments, and handling deposits.
