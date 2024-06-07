Pair Eyewear Sees Global Growth in the U.K. and Australia

Pair Eyewear is going global, expanding its direct-to-consumer reach to the United Kingdom and Australia.

The New York-based company, known for its patent-protected, snap-on frame styles that allow customers to customize the look of their eyeglasses, has been planning an international expansion for the past nine months since closing its $75 million Series C fundraising round in October. Co-founder and co-CEO Nathan Kondamuri says the brand has heard from consumers in these locations for years. He wants to use that brand awareness and pent-up demand in these sizable markets to push the startup closer to profitability.

“We have tons of room to grow here in the U.S., but we also want to start servicing customers globally,” says Kondamuri. “We’ve seen some companies open up shipping to all 180 countries all at once. We didn’t really want to do that. We really wanted to go deep in the markets.” Since launching in 2019, Pair has been on a massive growth trajectory. The startup landed on this year’s Inc. Regionals as the seventh-fastest growing privately-owned company in the Northeast, selling nearly three million top frames and increasing revenue by 1,305 percent over the past two years. (The company declined to disclose revenues.) Consumers are not the only ones taking notice of the brand’s customizable glasses. Kondamuri and his co-founder Sophia Edelstein have also raised $140 million from investors, putting that money into two manufacturing facilities in Irvine, California.

For customers in the U.K. and Australia, glasses and top frames will be available through e-commerce with free shipping and returns. Pair, which has expanded its omnichannel strategy in the U.S., says it is planning to partner with local retailers in both markets in the future. To get ready for international shipping, the team practiced. Employees mailed products to friends, who live in both countries, checking for quality control and timing the process.

For other founders thinking about global expansion, Kondamuri says be prepared for plenty of legal and compliance hurdles, particularly when it comes to customer privacy. These are “the sort of unsexy, un-fun things to have to think through, but you need to get those right,” he says. For Pair, that included working with the U.K. and Australia’s equivalents of the FDA to make sure its products passed approval, and talking with local opticians about the differences in eye exams procedures. A global footprint also requires some employee reorganization, Kondamuri says. Some members of Pair’s customer service teams will now be working on Australia and U.K. time to help shoppers.