Small-Business Optimism Hits a High Point

Entrepreneurs are feeling more upbeat than they have all year.

The Small Business Optimism Index, which is compiled by the National Federation of Independent Business, increased to 90.5 in May, up from 89.7 the month before. That marked the highest reading to date in 2024, though the index is improving from historically low levels. Optimism among small business owners has remained below its long-term average for nearly two and a half years–a period that coincided with the post-pandemic inflation boom, which hiked input costs and squeezed margins.

Entrepreneurs have started to shake off that pessimism as inflation has cooled and revenue forecasts for the rest of this year remain strong. Still, economic jitters persist. The report, which was released on Tuesday, found that the Uncertainty Index climbed to its highest level since November 2020. The likely culprit causing that surge of anxiety among founders? Stubbornly high prices. Inflation, which was cited by 22 percent of survey respondents, remains the top problem facing small business owners, followed by labor quality and labor costs. “Small business owners need relief as inflation has not eased much on Main Street,” said NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg in a statement that was released with the report. “Their views about future business conditions are at the worst levels seen in 50 years.”

The survey reflects a battle taking place between businesses and consumers. A net 25 percent of business owners, who were surveyed, reported raising their average selling prices in May, the same share as the month before. Price hikes were most common in the retail, finance, construction, and manufacturing sectors. Even so, it is getting more difficult for entrepreneurs to pass along costs to their customers, because consumers are just as sick of inflation. That sticker shock may be weighing on sales as fewer business owners reported higher nominal sales in the past three months.

Hiring remains a challenge. More than half of business owners reported hiring or trying to hire in May, but still, 43 percent had job openings they could not fill, up two percentage points from April. An overwhelming majority of the entrepreneurs looking to expand their teams said they had few or no qualified applicants. But that doesn’t mean employers are lifting wages. The share of business owners who planned to hire more workers over the next three months hit its highest level of the year. However, a net 18 percent of business owners said they plan to raise compensation in the next three months, the lowest level since March 2021.

Their solution is to replace labor with capital. “Long term, the worker shortage has given firms an incentive to invest in labor saving technology,” the report said.