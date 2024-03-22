Sue Bird Says ‘the Shut-Up-and-Dribble Era’ Is Over–on the Court and at the Office
This March Madness, take some notes from the leadership playbook of the two-time NCAA champion turned entrepreneur, who stopped by the Inc. Founders House at SXSW.
BY ALI DONALDSON, STAFF REPORTER @ALICDONALDSON
Teneshia Carr with TOGETHXR Co-Founders Sue Bird and Jessica Robertson at SXSW.. Photo: Dennis Burnett
The Madness has officially begun. The NCAA basketball tournament is back, so while checking your brackets, take some leadership advice from a basketball legend, who has won the big dance not just once-but twice.
Before winning five Olympic gold medals and four WNBA championships, Sue Bird took home two national titles for the University of Connecticut in 2000 and 2002, a season that propelled the point guard to number-one draft pick. Team expectations have changed since then, says the retired professional athlete turned entrepreneur, who landed on Inc.’s Female Founders list last year.
The “shut-up-and-dribble era” is over-both on the court and at the office, says Bird. She’s the co-founder of Togethxr, pronounced like together, a women’s sports-focused media and e-commerce company. Bird spoke during an Inc. Founders House panel at this year’s SXSW. “Everybody has to bring themselves. You have to find out what it is that is you. You have to be authentic to that, and you have to bring that to the table.”
Authenticity has always been a prized trait for entrepreneurs. That sort of self-awareness, genuineness, and comfort in who you are as a person is a palpable vibe that can attract customers, employees, and investors, especially in the social-media age of heavily crafted images. As David Meadvin, founder of CEO and communications advisory firm One Strategy Group, recently told Inc., authenticity is the single most important attribute that a CEO can have.
Still, as Bird notes, it’s not enough for founders just to be authentic themselves. As a leader, you have to create a corporate culture where that notion filters all the way down throughout the company, so that even the youngest or most junior members of the team feel comfortable enough to be authentic, too, and bring their whole selves to work.
“It’s so important, because that’s how you get to win…by having all the differences that people bring,” says Bird. “Remember who you are and what you’re bringing. You might not be the leading scorer. It’s just as important.”
