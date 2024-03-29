The Fed’s Favorite Inflation Measure Cooled in February–but There’s a Catch

The Federal Reserve’s favorite measure of inflation cooled last month, in line with the expectations of economists. But that doesn’t mean you should expect interest rates to fall, too.

The personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) rose by 0.3 percent in February, down from 0.4 percent in January, according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday. The core PCE index, which strips out the more volatile inputs of food and energy costs, also increased by 0.3 percent last month, compared with 0.5 percent in January.

Over the past 12 months, the core inflation measure climbed 2.8 percent, a slight retreat from the 2.9 percent annualized pace captured in January and the slowest pace in three years. Though when averaged out over the longer term, inflation still showed some signs of stubbornness. “The three- and six-month annualized paces, which better measure momentum, were more worrisome for the Federal Reserve,” wrote KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk in a research note published Friday after the data was released, noting that the three- and six-month moving averages for the core PCE index increased to 3.5 percent and 2.9 percent, up from 2.8 percent and 2.6 percent in January.

Policymakers have expressed concerns, “that the final mile on inflation would be littered with potholes; today’s data confirm that fear,” Swonk said. “The low-hanging fruit from healing supply chains and dropping goods prices may have been plucked, while service sector inflation is beginning to look sticky.”

That means entrepreneurs may have to keep on waiting for lower borrowing costs. As the National Federation of Independent Business noted in its February survey, business owners have continued to grapple with twin problems: stubbornly high prices and the higher interest rates put in place to rein in those prices. With the three-month and six-month averages of core PCE still measuring well above the Federal Reserve’s long-term target of 2 percent, the central bank will likely have to keep waiting on more data in order to feel confident enough to start lowering interest rates. Policmakers have penciled in three rate cuts for this year, and many economists have predicted that the first one is likely to come in June. Still, even in the face of elevated prices and a tickdown personal disposable incomes, people have not stopped spending–a trend that bodes well for first quarter economic growth. When adjusting for inflation, consumer spending grew 0.4 percent in February, after falling by 0.2 percent in January. As people turned out to shop last month, the savings rate decreased.

“The mood appears to have shifted to sustain robust spending, despite the crimp of higher rates and the persistence of high price levels,” said Swonk. “Travel and spending on recreation were particularly strong. Casino gambling soared, on the heels of the Las Vegas Super Bowl and legalized sports gambling.”