The Next Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ Is Flush With Founders

Entrepreneurs are no strangers to pitching their businesses. But what happens when they pitch themselves for a chance at love?

This season of The Bachelorette, four founders–out of 25 contestants–will find themselves in that position as they vie for a relationship with Jenn Tran, a 26-year-old physician assistant student from Miami. That means the titular bachelorette might be subjected to some words that don’t often come up in the Bachelor Mansion, like TAM, synergy, deliverables, pre-revenue, pivot, and, god forbid–disrupter.

Entrepreneurs have competed on the show before. Over the past decade, most seasons have featured one business owner, maybe two, but this year’s concentration of founders is a historic outlier–one that coincides with the record startup boom currently happening in the U.S. These men have left their companies behind for up to nearly two months of filming, so they could win a shot at true love–or at least thousands of new Instagram followers. That decision might not be as flighty as it seems. In fact, it might be more of a strategic calculation. There’s no denying that the franchise is a major platform. This past March, the season finale of The Bachelor attracted 6.31 million viewers, the highest ratings in two years. That’s double the average audience of Shark Tank. For a savvy entrepreneur, that many eyeballs means possibilities. Their appearance could translate to brand recognition, ushering in new customers or even investors.

It’s not exactly a new gambit. The reality television-entrepreneur pipeline has been etched for decades. Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel scored her own Inc. magazine cover. Bachelorette fan-favorite Kaitlyn Bristowe used her Bachelor Nation platform to start her own wine company and scrunchie brand, and she’s not alone. Ben Higgins has a coffee line. JoJo Fletcher launched a clothing label. Nick Viall forayed his time on the show into an essential oils business.

But to pull off the scheme, The Bachelorette contestants will have to play the game and play it right. That means staying on the show long enough to secure screen time while steering clear of the notorious villain role. Fans and other would-be soulmates can sniff out the contestants who are on the show “for the wrong reasons,” and that sort of notoriety may not be conducive to brand building. These founders don’t want to end up like Jed Wyatt, who went on Hannah Brown’s season five years ago. The Nashville musician joined the cast to boost his music career, and despite his strictly professional plan, made it all the way to the final rose. When rumors of a girlfriend surfaced, the engagement was called off. Bachelor Nation turned, and Wyatt’s singles never dropped.

Here are the four founders who have traded their spreadsheets for a chance at a rose. Their journey kicks off next month when the new season of The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, July 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Devin, the freight company owner

There’s Devin. (For the uninitiated, love is found on a first-name-only basis on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, unless you’re mundane enough to have to be branded with the first initial of your last name.) The 28-year-old from Houston owns a freight company and is “extremely hardworking, passionate about his career, and proud of the business he’s built,” according to the biography that ABC released. With the combined firepower of Instagram and LinkedIn, a two-click search led us to Devin Strader, the founder of F1 Freight Consultants, which handles thousands of truckload and less-than-truckload shipments each month for clients, including construction companies and chemical distributors.

Jahaan, the CPG co-founder

Then there’s Jahaan, a 28-year-old startup founder from New York City. His official bio says he is “an extremely smart, successful guy who founded his own company and has prioritized his career throughout his 20s.” Outside of Bachelor Nation, this is Jahaan Ansari. The co-founder and CTO of Gainful, a personalized protein powder brand, has reportedly raised $17 million in funding and scaled the company to more than $20 million in annual revenue, according to Forbes. So if Jenn does not give him a rose, maybe he can still secure a sponcon opportunity for Bachelor in Paradise. Spencer, the pet-focused serial entrepreneur

On the show, Spencer, a 30-year-old from Dallas, has the title “pet portrait entrepreneur,” but off-screen, Spencer Conley actually runs two pet-centric businesses as the founder of Roux, a natural pet supplement brand, and Print Our Pet, which turns pet pictures into art and personalized gifts, like mugs and phone cases. His companies were “inspired by his adorable dog, Roux,” according to his biography released by ABC. Sam N., the influencer entrepreneur

Finally, there is Sam N., a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California. His official bio is light on professional details. The influencer, whose full name is Sam Nejad, has more than 445,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram.