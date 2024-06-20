They Call It Lumpy Cash Flow: How Seasonal Businesses Stretch 3 Months of Sales Year-Round
Entrepreneurs selling ice cream, boat drinks, and glamping have only a brief window to make the bulk of their revenue for the year. That takes some careful calculations.
BY ALI DONALDSON, STAFF REPORTER @ALICDONALDSON
Illustration: Inc; Photo: Surfside, Brix Haus, Boheme Retreats, Getty Images
Over the next three months, Tara Glick’s calendar is filled with what she calls “blackout dates.”
The 39-year-old Brix Haus Ice Cream chain founder won’t be going out of town or taking any vacation days through the end of August. She won’t be scheduling any hair cuts or doctor’s appointments, either. The only place Glick’s friends will be able to see her at all is at one of her three ice cream parlors in Brooklyn — where she’ll be working all summer, bringing in half of her business’s annual revenue.
This “zero to one hundred” seasonal business crush is not for the meek, says Glick, who launched her first ice cream shop in November 2022. It’s like staring down a tsunami, she explains: “You’re looking at the wave approaching the shore and you’re trying to time it perfectly.”
But there are rewards for founders who can surf this perennial challenge. A few of them spoke with Inc. about capitalizing on the summer surge, maximizing sales, and stockpiling enough cash to float through the offseason.
Prepare, Prepare, Prepare
Location is key for retail businesses — obviously. But when it comes to seasonal businesses, off-season preparation is just as vital.
In beach towns, lakefronts, and other summer vacation hot spots, the peak season tends to last about 12 weeks. With such a short window to capitalize on demand, founders must often start prepping for the incoming swell as early as the winter or even fall. That includes making repairs, ordering supplies, and stocking inventory.
Weekly roundup of the latest in tech news