They Call It Lumpy Cash Flow: How Seasonal Businesses Stretch 3 Months of Sales Year-Round

Over the next three months, Tara Glick’s calendar is filled with what she calls “blackout dates.”

The 39-year-old Brix Haus Ice Cream chain founder won’t be going out of town or taking any vacation days through the end of August. She won’t be scheduling any hair cuts or doctor’s appointments, either. The only place Glick’s friends will be able to see her at all is at one of her three ice cream parlors in Brooklyn — where she’ll be working all summer , bringing in half of her business’s annual revenue.

This “zero to one hundred” seasonal business crush is not for the meek, says Glick, who launched her first ice cream shop in November 2022. It’s like staring down a tsunami, she explains: “You’re looking at the wave approaching the shore and you’re trying to time it perfectly.”

But there are rewards for founders who can surf this perennial challenge. A few of them spoke with Inc. about capitalizing on the summer surge, maximizing sales, and stockpiling enough cash to float through the offseason.