This Company Offers Unlimited PTO to Volunteer So Employees Can Pursue Their Passions

Ashley Simpson was still asleep when her pager went off at 4 a.m. Seconds later, she was out of bed and in the front seat of her car. Within a matter of minutes, she pulled into the parking lot and ran into the fire station. Moments later, her suit was on; her boots were zipped; her helmet was fastened. She climbed into the yellow and white truck emblazoned with the words Griffith Fire Department.

Simpson is one of the 676,900 volunteer firefighters across the country. Just two hours after answering that predawn 911 call–a blaze that had her crawling inside a burning house and recovering a body–she was seated at her home office, taking a call for her full-time job as a senior affiliate strategist at Denver-based Revel Interactive, a remote-first digital marketing agency where she has worked for the past five years.

“It can be very dark,” says Simpson of the sometimes grim nature of the firefighting work. The 30-year-old joined the local fire department in Griffith, Indiana, in 2021 after moving to town with her husband and scouting for ways to get more involved in their community. Before starting as a volunteer firefighter herself, Simspon says she didn’t realize how many towns lacked a paid fire department and “how many people like me help with these emergency services.” She adds, “When your pager goes off, you get up and go.”

That double-duty schedule would not have been possible without one of Revel’s benefits: unlimited time off to volunteer. It’s just one of the benefits that helped Revel earn a slot among the 543 companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces 2024 list. Some 64 percent of this year’s honorees offer PTO for community service, but we haven’t heard of a transformational benefit quite like Revel’s.

Pop Quiz: Which benefits do you need to make Inc.’s Best Workplaces list? Founder and CEO Kayla Faires, 41, instituted the policy when she launched the company in 2011. The decision was an easy one, Faires says, born of her own experience as an agency employee. The first-time entrepreneur did not want her team to feel pressured to be stuck at their desks all day. She wanted to reward actual output, “not just butts in seats.” Giving employees time to explore their passions outside of the office has helped them become better contributors at work, she says.

“People really need community, and volunteering is a great way to achieve that,” says Faires. “Especially in a remote workforce.”

When Simpson took the company policy to the extreme and told her manager she was applying to a six-month-long fire academy to become a volunteer firefighter, Faires had a quick response: “Hell, yes.” That example inspired others to take full advantage of the benefit by signing up for weekly shifts to read to children in schools and pack lunches for hungry kids. As for Simpson, putting on the firesuit has made her a better employee, she says: calmer, more focused, and better with time management.

“One thing that they say in the fire service is that, above all, we are problem solvers,” says Simpson. The same philosophy applies to her desk job. She’s learned to ask herself: “What needs to be solved first? What do you need to delegate?” And unlike responding to a fire, “It’s not a life or death situation.”