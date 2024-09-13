This Founder’s Time on ‘The Bachelorette’ Was Bad for Business. He Says It Was Worth the Cost

Earlier this year, Print Our Pet founder Spencer Conley delivered some unexpected news to his team. The entrepreneur would be taking off a month — maybe two — from work. For that entire time, he would be absolutely unreachable. His employees had to keep his seven-figure Dallas business, which turns photographs of pets into custom art and gifts like blankets, mugs, stickers, and phone cases, running without him.

That’s because their then-30-year-old boss was going on a reality television show. Conley was not allowed to reveal which one, so employees started guessing. Survivor? Love Island? Even Naked and Afraid won a couple of votes. Then, a few weeks into the serial entrepreneur’s sabbatical, his team learned the truth when ABC announced the cast for the 21st season of The Bachelorette. Spencer was one of the four different founders cast on the show hoping to capture the heart of Jenn Tran, a 26-year-old physician assistant student from Miami.

“I lost a little bit of sleep the first couple of days that I didn’t have my phone, but luckily, the whole team was able to rally together and figure it out while I was gone,” says Conley, who has a payroll of more than 80 people, most of whom are artists who work as contractors. His team of full-time employees is fewer than 10 people. “I just had to kind of cross my fingers and hope that everything was OK.” Getting cast on one of television’s most popular and talked-about franchises might sound like an enviable platform for a founder, especially one selling consumer products. After all, viewership peaked at around 2.9 million viewers this season, and Conley now has more than 48,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok. Despite that, going on the show was an overall net negative for his business. While he was gone, email campaigns didn’t get approved. The launch of a new puzzle product got delayed. Sales dipped 30 percent.

That drop-off happened despite Conley’s best efforts at getting his employees up to speed before he left for filming: offloading responsibilities, delegating projects, codifying standard operating procedures for tasks he usually handled himself, and even recording videos explaining what to do in certain scenarios.

“Me being gone for a month and a half was difficult,” says Conley, who spent much of filming worried about Print Our Pet. “We are just now getting back to the point where we were before I left.” Spencer (The Bachelor and Bachelorette universes use only first names and last initials if necessary) was eliminated from the show in week six, right before hometowns, and emerged from reality television with his reputation intact. The pet entrepreneur won the hearts of some fans when he tearfully called his mom to tell her the news that he was being sent home after not receiving a rose.

Despite not leaving with an engagement and his business hitting a slowdown during his absence, Conley has no regrets about going on the show. The entrepreneur is glad that he took a chance to find love and says the strange whirlwind experience positively impacted the way he approaches relationships, whether they are romantic, platonic, or professional. Being forced to unplug for more than a month ended up being the ultimate lesson in how to relinquish control and micromanager tendencies, he says.

“No one’s going to care about your business as much as you care about your business. That is true. It’s also true that there’s only 24 hours in a day,” says Conley. “If you want to be able to scale something, you have to be able to build out a team that you can trust.” So, would he recommend a trip to the Bachelor mansion for other founders? The answer is yes. That’s if they can make it work with their schedule. Conley was able to join the cast because filming started in March, a slower time for his business, which generates 40 percent of annual revenue during the holiday shopping season in November and December. If filming had taken place this fall ahead of Black Friday, joining the cast would have been impossible, he admits.

“If you go out of your comfort zone, you take advantage of opportunities that are in front of you, I think you’ll be really surprised with the outcome,” says Conley, who did not rule out going on Bachelor in Paradise if he is still single when filming starts in 2025.