3 Fundraising Tips From High-Performing Female Founders

Three female entrepreneurs, who have built their businesses into household names, share some tips for raising capital amid this frigid funding climate.

This Women’s History Month, some female founders are still looking for something to celebrate–especially when it comes to their slice of startup funding.

On paper, female founders as a whole held up ok last year amid the broader pullback in equity and debt financing, but that relatively rosy topline assessment is mostly thanks to one outsized outlier: OpenAI. The maker of ChatGPT raised a massive $10 billion Series E round in January 2023, but that windfall came after both its female co-founder and female founding engineer had left the startup. So does it really count?

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

With OpenAI stripped out, Pitchbook data showed little evidence of substantial progress for female founders in terms of venture funding. Instead, the report, which compiled data from 2023 and was published earlier this month, outlined a massive and stubborn gap between male and female entrepreneurs, and that widens even further for startups with all-female founding teams. Of the $3.2 billion in venture capital that was deployed last year, all female-founded companies represented 2 percent–a proportion that has barely budged in the past 16 years and never reached 3 percent. With all of those statistics stacked against female entrepreneurs, particularly first-time founders, how do you break through? Some women, who have managed to do that and more building their businesses into household-name brands, offered their best advice for fundraising at a recent Women’s History Month summit hosted by Luminary, a New York-based professional education and networking platform for women and allies founded by Cate Luzio. Here are three of their go-to rules for securing capital as a female founder.

1. The biggest offer isn’t always best After a year when the total value of exits by female founders fell by more than a third and hit its lowest level in six years, Beatrice Dixon, co-founder and CEO of Atlanta-based feminine care brand the Honey Pot, secured a massive buyout. In a $380 million deal–reportedly one of the largest ever for a Black woman founder–Dixon sold a majority stake in her company to Compass Diversified, a holding company in Westport, Connecticut.

As nice as that nine-figure number looks, the entrepreneur said, “They weren’t the highest number, but that wasn’t the thing that mattered.”

Instead of fixating on the headline deal number, Dixon said founders should focus more on investor fit and choose wisely. The biggest offer may not yield the most productive partnership. “It wasn’t about the money,” she said. “It was really about: Are they [going to] believe in our mission? Are they going to believe in our customer?”

2. Don’t be afraid to fill up your cap table When Rachel Liverman founded Glowbar, a New York-based chain of facial studios, in 2019, she was told: target one or two investors. The entrepreneur ignored that advice and raised her first $1 million in a friends and family round of more than thirty people, some of whom wrote her checks as small as $2,000.

“Anyone I met, I was fundraising back then,” she recalled. “I was almost doing a yard sale.”

Pushing back against convention worked for Liverman, so she said, don’t be afraid to fill up your cap table early on with lots of different investors. The catch-all approach brought in an injection of cash and laid the groundwork for Glowbar to secure a $10 million Series A round, which was led by the Salt Lake City-based private equity firm Peterson Partners and closed in January 2023. 3. When in doubt, trust your gut