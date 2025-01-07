Tom Holland’s Nonalcoholic Beer Brand, Bero, Launched in Target. How Will It Stand Out on Shelves?

Why the “Spider-Man” actor-turned-entrepreneur and his co-founder and CEO, John Herman, are bullish on the nonalcoholic buzz outlasting Dry January.

The teetotalers, designated drivers, and sober-curious have another option on the shelf to try. Bero, the nonalcoholic beer brand co-founded by actor Tom Holland and consumer packaged goods veteran John Herman, is expanding into Target stores nationwide just in time for Dry January. Starting this week, cans will be available in about 1,400 stores. Target will stock all three of Bero’s varieties—a hazy IPA, pilsner, and wheat beer—and will also carry a variety pack that will be exclusive to the chain for the first quarter of this year.

This wholesale partnership marks a major expansion for the New York City-based company, which launched in October online and in about two dozen restaurants, bars, and venues, including Soho House. Holland told Inc. that getting into the retailer had been a goal from the start, because of the big-box store’s track record “as an incredible launch pad for emerging brands.” Photo: Bero Herman, who serves as CEO, called the expansion into Target a “massive undertaking” for Bero. The startup declined to provide specific sales forecasts, but Herman says he is confident that the retailer will be a revenue driver and a bellwether as the company further expands its retail footprint. Bero first hit shelves last month when it rolled out in about 600 Sprouts and Total Wine stores. “Our goal is to really come to the gate strong, be one of the highest velocity nonalcoholic beers in the category,” says Herman, who added 30 distributors to handle the uptick in volume from Target. “Direct-to-consumer sales have looked great thus far, but really I think it will quickly be surpassed by the strength of larger retailers that we’re launching in.”

He adds, “That’s really going to be the inflection point.” Bero is the latest entrant into the once forgotten, but now increasingly crowded category of nonalcoholic beer, which by one estimate has grown into a $37 billion industry, according to Statista. While overall sales of beer in the U.S. flatlined last year, sales of nonalcoholic beer increased 32 percent over the 12-month period through September 9, 2023, according to data from NielsenIQ. Photo: Bero The space includes legacy players like AB InBev and Molson Coors as well as rapidly growing upstarts like Athletic Brewing, which has landed on the Inc. 5000 for the past three years straight after posting an average three-year growth rate of 5,295 percent. For its part, Bero welcomes the competition. The company, which says nearly a third of its sales come from repeat business, is counting on loyalty from recurring customers.

“Right now, it’s a niche category that’s fast growing,” says Herman. “We want to introduce people who aren’t currently having nonalcoholic beer to the category, to just build the category as a whole.” That means not just appealing to the sober community, who will likely connect with Holland’s own personal journey to sobriety, but enticing others to pace their drinks with Bero. The startup, which says its customer base consists mostly of people who drink alcohol in some amount, is working to expand its reach through in-store displays in Target. To compete against more established brands like Athletic, which have already generated awareness, Bero is going beyond a case versus case strategy and investing in prime brick-and-mortar real estate with full end cap displays at the end of Target’s aisles. The aesthetic will reflect the cans’ design with gold trim, wood finishes, and pictures of Holland. Not every startup will have the budget for such coveted in-store real estate or a celebrity co-founder to plaster on marketing materials, but Bero’s approach to product design in a competitive category still offers lessons for other CPG brands.