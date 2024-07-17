Trump’s Venture Capitalist-in-Chief

Before jumping into politics, vice presidential candidate JD Vance enjoyed a brief but lofty career as an investor, working with some of the biggest names in the startup world.

There could be a venture capitalist in the White House next year.

On Monday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, former president Donald Trump ended months of Apprentice-inspired veepstakes speculation and announced JD Vance, the junior senator from Ohio, as his running mate. The 39-year-old is perhaps best known for his best-selling memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, which was published in 2016 and became a blueprint for understanding disgruntled Rust Belt voters who flocked to Trump during his first presidential run.

Vance channeled the fanfare from his book into a successful run for Senate in 2022, but before entering politics, the Marine Corps veteran and Yale Law grad established himself in the startup world, working in venture capital. His five-year investing career was relatively brief, but in that span of time Vance managed to ingratiate himself with some of the country’s most well-known entrepreneurs, including Peter Thiel, Steve Case, and Marc Andreessen. This is not an investor’s first shot at the executive branch. Mitt Romney ran for president in 2008 and again in 2012, when he earned the Republican nomination. On the campaign trail, Romney painted himself as a “business guy” and argued the White House needed more of his private sector experience, but that pitch did not translate with voters — or at least enough of them. His role as the co-founder and CEO of Bain Capital, a private equity offshoot of the management consulting firm that has swelled to more than $180 billion in assets under management, became more liability than selling point. President Obama’s re-election campaign hammered Romney over his record at Bain, casting him as a robber baron who shut down manufacturing plants and laid off workers.

While Vance worked in venture capital, not private equity, the Biden-Harris team will no doubt take the same approach, scrutinizing the businesses and founders that he backed, and looking into the depth of his experience — or lack thereof.

Vance’s first foray into the VC business lasted less than a year. In 2016, he started working at Mithril Capital Management, a San Francisco investment firm co-founded by Peter Thiel and Ajay Royan. Two months into the job, his memoir was published. Former colleagues told Business Insider in 2021 that Vance spent most of his time promoting his book and never closed a single deal. But one reader of that book, AOL co-founder Steve Case, thought Vance might be a fit for his Washington, D.C.-based investment firm, Revolution. In 2017, Vance joined Revolution as a partner, tasked with sourcing and vetting seed-stage deals for the firm’s Rise of the Rest fund. That fund, which Case is passionate about, backs companies in places like Cincinnati or Columbus, Ohio, that are outside of VC hotspots like Silicon Valley, New York City, and Boston, and also educates investors about opportunities between the coasts. Rise of the Rest’s investment philosophy aligned perfectly with Vance’s public persona. When Case announced Vance’s hiring, he echoed as much, saying in a statement, “JD Vance has become a leading voice for people across the country who feel left behind, so he is the perfect person to help us expand Rise of the Rest.”

Vance spent about two years at Revolution, and during that stint, he reportedly closed deals with companies in military technology and artificial intelligence, according to Business Insider. Revolution did not respond to comment about Vance’s time at the firm.