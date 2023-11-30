Why Letting Employees Work From Home Could Lead to Revenue Growth

More than three years after the Covid pandemic sent millions of people home during the spring of 2020, entrepreneurs are still wrestling with the issue of whether they should let their employees work from home, and if so, how much. The debate often comes down to the question of productivity: Are remote teams really as productive as those that share an office? Some answers are starting to emerge. A new study suggests that flexibility could be a significant boost to growth.

Companies that allow their employees to work remotely as much as they like have outpaced their competition, with fully flexible public companies growing four times as quickly as those with stricter in-office policies, according to an analysis by the hybrid workplace software company Scoop Technologies and Boston Consulting Group. The study, which examined 554 public companies from 2020 to 2022, found that flexible companies generated 21 percent revenue growth on an industry-adjusted basis, while companies with in-person requirements for employees increased revenue by 5 percent over the same period. Among the employers with office attendance rules, structured hybrid companies grew twice as fast as those that required in-person attendance five days a week, increasing revenue by 6 percent, compared with 3 percent for fully in-person companies.

Scoop co-founder and CEO Rod Sadow says the ability to work remotely can make employees more engaged, more likely to remain at their companies, and more likely to refer potential hires. “They’re not distracted about fighting about return-to-office,” Sadow says. “They’re focused on executing and doing good work.” He added that even though the data comes from publicly traded companies, the findings have implications for private companies and startup founders like him.

“There are investors and board members who think that companies that are not in the office are not serious and that people aren’t working hard,” Sadow says. “The data now says that’s not true.” Sadow added that flexible work policies can also allow business owners to reduce their real estate costs by downsizing their office space.

That’s not the only benefit for entrepreneurs. According to research from Stanford economics professor Nicholas Bloom, workers value the ability to work remotely the same as an 8 percent pay raise. Bloom, who has spent years studying remote work, also found that offering the ability to work from home reduced quit rates by 35 percent. For small businesses still struggling to find workers amid a historically tight labor market, the work-from-home premium offers a hiring edge-saving founders money and allowing them to focus on growing their business. That’s been the case for Natasha Miller, founder of three-time Inc. 5000 honoree Entire Productions, who launched her Oakland, California-based event and entertainment company in 2000 as a hybrid workplace. When the pandemic shut down the Bay Area in 2020, she decided to ditch her physical office and become a fully remote company. The change hasn’t put a damper on growth, as Miller and her 12 full-time employees still get together for “meaningful and useful” occasions like team bonding events every quarter and client events a few times a month. The team has also found they all have better output working from home.

“Productivity is incredible,” says Miller. “I can’t imagine asking my employees to get ready, commute from half an hour to two hours both ways, then work, and get home to take care of their home lives. It seems silly to me. What a waste of time and energy.”